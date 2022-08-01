Laboratory Techniques

So in this video I'm gonna be going over just a few techniques that are used by laboratories to study membranes in cells. So the first is detergent which is exactly what you know you think you use to wash your clothes or your dishes, hopefully you do both um and you use a detergent to do it. Um And what a detergent is um you've probably never even thought about it but it's really just small molecules that have a hydrophobic tail and they form my cells and water which are just kind of sort of very small lipid uh layers. And when mixed in membranes, these detergents actually can interact with the hydrophobic portions of the membrane and disrupt the membranes in order to extract proteins out. So if you need to get membrane proteins out of the lipid bi layer you use detergents to mess up the bi layer and or any type of lipid and isolate the protein. It's how your clothes get clean. Second thing is X ray crystallography. This is a technique used to study the structure of proteins um But it's really not effective with membrane proteins and this is because in order to isolate membrane proteins you have to use detergents but detergents are really strong and therefore can disrupt the proteins normal function or structure and therefore making X ray crystallography really difficult to use to look at membrane proteins but they still sometimes attempt it even if it's not that great. Another technique is called freeze fracturing and this actually is used to reveal the inner surface of the cell and the cells cortex. And so how this happens is that you have membranes or cells and you freeze them really quickly, like super super, super quickly. Then once they're completely frozen, flash frozen, they're pierced with a diamond knife. Um and this diamond knife has the ability to actually split hydrophobic areas. And so when those hydrophobic areas are split open, what you're left with are membrane proteins that are actually still embedded in either one side of the bi layer. So that is a technique that's often used. And then finally there's this technique called frappe which stands for fluorescent recovery after photo bleaching. And this is generally the technique that's used to study membrane fluidity. So how this happens is you label lipids or proteins with some kind of molecule that floor esus. And then you can bleach a fluorescent molecule by exposing it to a certain wavelength of light. And so by what I mean by bleaches, I mean that it loses its fluorescence. But if you only so if the wholesale for instance is has this fluorescent molecule on the lipid bi layer. But you only bleach this really small surface eventually if the lipids are moving, that's going to sort of slowly creep back in from other lipids nearby. So what they do is they bleach it and then they watch for recovery of fluorescence which will only occur if the lipids or proteins are moving into the bleached area. So what this would look like is if you have labeled your lipid bi layer with all these red fluorescent proteins or LED fluorescent molecules. So all of them have it. You can see there's like red all over the place. And this is what you would look like. If you're using a fluorescent microscope, then you bleach it somehow through some wavelength of light. So you lose that fluorescent in a really small proportion. So you get this black helps if I don't use red on red, but you get this black circle here where it's been bleached and over time these eventually diffuse out, so it starts getting blurry, but eventually the entire bleached area disappears because these bleached phosphor lipids have moved out. Um And so we use this method to know more about membrane fluidity and you can use it for lipids or proteins, whichever one. So now let's move on.

