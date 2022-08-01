Stereoisomers

Okay, so the second property of macro molecules is stereo I Summers. And so what are stereo Somers? Well, they're just mirror image of macro molecules due to an asymmetric carbon atom. You may remember this from chemistry as a Cairo center. And so stereo I summers are two molecules that have the same chemical formula but different physical structures. So they come in two main forms D. N. L. And so let's look at one down here. So you can see there is so this is an amino acid. How do we know it's an amino acid because it has an amino group and our group and a car box a group. And these are the two forms, you can see that they're mirror images. If there is a mirror here then that's that's what's going to create them. They're mirror images. And so the asymmetric carbon atom is here because it's asymmetric because each on each side of it, it has a different symmetry. It has different things on each side. And so the stereo I Summers form with a lot of the macro molecules. And so there's two forms, the D. And the L. Um So here you have the D. One here and the L. One here and the amino acids mono sacha rides nuclear acid and certain lipids steroid lipids. Um Come in stereo I some reforms. And so these are important because certain biological functions can only use one form. So for instance, protein are only made up of L amino acids but D amino acids still exists in cells. Um But they do not have the same function as L. So stereo customers are really important property of macro molecules that come into play when looking at specific biological functions. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts