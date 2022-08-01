Noncovalent Bonds and Macromolecules

Okay, so now let's talk about the role of non covalin bonds. So non violent bonds are extremely important for maximum follicle formation and function. And so if you remember back, non covalin bonds are really weak but they can be strong because they are additive D. I. T. I. P. So there are the more non violent bonds. There are the forces become stronger as they act together as you know, one non violent force. And so this can affect confirmation. So macro molecule confirmation or structure formation um depends on the placement and formation of nonviolent bonds. And so it can allow for a really close strong fit between two interacting molecules for instance in multi protein complexes. Um and then um different types of functional groups which if you remember back to amino acids that would be an R. Group. Um They allow for these they allow for different properties and different chemical structures which then can bond non convey violently in different ways. So for instance, we're looking at two amino acids here licensing and glue tannic acid and you can see that they're actually two types of non covalin bonds that can form to connect these together. Um You have the hydrogen bonding and you have the electrostatic interactions now, individually these are really weak bonds but together they can actually become really strong forces that allow to amino acids to interact or allow to macro molecules to interact and provide different confirmations or different functions of the macro molecule itself. So non cabana bonds are really important because they're additive. So now let's move on

