Polymerization

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the properties of macro molecules. So the first property that I want to talk about is macro molecule plymyer ization. So what is politicization? Well it's just a fancy term that allows for sequential formation of large structures from individual subunits. So linear polarization forms the structures of policy aka rides nucleic acids and proteins. But it does not allow for the formation of lipids. Lipids occur through a different manner, which we're not going to talk about here. Um So just realize when we talk about memorization, we're not talking about lipids. So how does polarization work? Will it occurs through main reaction called a condensation reaction which forms the bonds between monomers. So what are monomers? So the little sub units that are either the individual amino acid or the individual mona's Sacha ride that can form these larger structures. So how do they form they form through H plus and an O. H minus groups on individual subunits. Um when those react and they release water and so repetition of these condensation reactions form actually add more monomers and form these really large complex structures. So if we just take a second to look at a condensation reaction really quickly, you can see here we have two amino acids. How do we know they're amino acids? Anyone know? Okay, so we know their amino acids because they have the amino group, they have an R group and they have a caracal group. And so in the condensation reaction, what happens is you have an O. H group or an O. And hydroxyl from one subunit and we have a hydrogen from another subunit or a monomer. And then a condensation reaction occurs and this connects them together and releases the little baby water over here. So you can think of condensation reaction, You think of condensation on your cup? Water condensation reactions release water. Now we don't always need um these big complex polymers, sometimes we need to break them down. So how do we break them down? Well, we do that through hydraulic sis reactions and so they degrade or break apart long polymer chains through the the addition of a water molecule. So this is this is different. Condensation releases water as water on a cup. You have more of it. Um Whereas the hydrolyzed this reaction um actually uses up water in order to break them apart. So um we can think about linear polarization. Okay, it's adding these individual subunits. Um that's a property but it's really important to realize that for some back your molecules including nucleic acids and amino acids, the order in which the sequences the sequences added matters a great deal because that determines the sequence of our genes. The sequence of proteins um depend on a specific order of these monomers. So this can actually really impact biological function about, you know, when this process occurs, how it occurs in which unit is connecting together. Um So now let's move on

