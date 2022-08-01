Hi. So now we're going to get more into the nitty gritty of the different steps of the electron transport chain. So the important part of this is that electrons from these carriers and A. D. H. And F. A. D. H. Two are transferred to different proteins in the electron transfer chain which then can use that energy from those electrons to do something. So let's go through each one of these and explore you know how are they interacting with the electrons and what are they doing with that energy? So the first is the N. A. D. H. D. Hydrogen. And so that takes an electron and it can take in an electron because it has this region called an iron sulfur center which has a lot of iron and sulfur in it. Which makes complete sense. And um these regions of this protein complex can accept and then donate electrons. And so when it does this so when it accepts the electrons and donates it that allows you that allows a complex to sort of take up some of that energy and do something else with it. So N A. D. H. D hydrogen is takes an electron via iron sulfur centers. Once that electrons there it wants to donate it it's taken some of that energy wants to donate it. And so when it donates it it donates to a carrier called ubiquity. No you may also see this as coenzyme Q. Depending on what book you're using um who your professor is. But they're essentially the same thing. And so you become known is a hydrophobic electron carrier found within the lipid bi layer. So not all electron carriers are found in the lipid bi layer, but this one is so that's the important thing. So N A. D. H. D. Hydrogen takes in an electron which binds to an iron sulfur center, eventually gives up that electron to ubiquity known or coenzyme Q. Which is found in the lipid bi layer. And in the process of doing this, it actually does something useful with that energy. And that useful action is moving for hydrogen into the inter membrane space. So this is kind of how we're creating this hydrogen or proton gradient, which is going to be used later on in other steps. So this is again the first thing that's happened now. Second, we're starting with the electron being carried by you pick one. Oh and so that you become known is sort of gives that electron to this complex called second A. D. Hydrogen is. And so what this does. It also came to iron sulfur center. So that's how it takes in that electrons. And it can transfer them so it takes in and binds to them through here and transfers them to F. A. D. And you pick one on. And so this is more of a smaller step. And you may actually not see this one in your book. And the reason is because it doesn't necessarily have that big of a function because it's not moving any hydrogen across the membrane, you may actually not see this one. And if you don't see it, don't worry about it, you don't need to memorize it. But some of you will hear about it. And so I just wanted to present it here. Um but obviously the two that I talked about so far, the most important one is gonna be this one. And all of you will need to know about that. So, let's look at this first step here. So here we have, it's going across the membrane. You first, do you remember what membrane this is right? This is gonna be the inner mitochondria membrane. And so what you see here is you have the first complex in A. D. H. D. Hydrogen Nous. And so N A. D. H comes in, It donates that electron. So here's this electron and then it becomes N A. D. Plus, it pumps four hydrogen protons across the membrane. And eventually this electron is transferred to coenzyme Q. Or ubiquity in unknown. Whichever way you see it from here, that electron is transferred to the second complex. And in the process of that it turns FAD. H two into FAD. And then that's going to be carried on to another step, which we'll talk about in just a second. So these are the first two steps. Now let's get to the 3rd and 4th. So the third one is really important. You're definitely gonna see this one, I need to know about it and this is the cytochrome BC one complex. So what this happens is it takes electrons from Ubiquity All. Um which is the reduced form of what we were talking about earlier. So when it um doesn't have electrons, that's called ubiquity. And when it does, it's called Ubiquity all. But it's the same thing just with them without electrons. And so it takes those electrons from and it transfers them to cytochrome C. And like I said before, different electron carriers are found in different places. So cytochrome C is found in the inter membrane space. Now the cytochrome Bc complex. BC one complex takes in electrons because it has a special group called a Heem group which combine iron and undergo iron oxidation. And that is what allows the complex to accept and donate electrons. So, before we talked about iron sulfur centers, this is the same thing. Just a different group. So this is a team group which can undergo iron oxidation which allows for the acceptance or donating of electrons. It's really important. It can move for hydrogen into the inter membrane space. Um for some reason they give this kind of movement a special name and you may see it's called the Q cycle. Um you may not see it that way if you don't I think that's easier. But if you do see the Q cycle. And you're like, what is that? Well, this this special movement. Um and some of you may actually see this complex um as the CO Q. H two cytochrome c. Reductase complex. Um and I really don't have a good explanation of why they don't just give everything one name. Um but instead they have to give everything six names so that it just confuses you. So whatever way you see your professor present this or whatever way your book presents it just use that way. But realize that all of these things we're talking about the same thing. Um Okay, so that's the third step and that's really important, definitely gonna see that. And then the fourth step is also really important and that is going to be the cytochrome C oxidase. So that eventually takes in those electrons and transfers them to oxygen. And so this is why we need to consume so much oxygen because this um complex actually needs all that oxygen to donate the electron stew. And so the cytochrome c oxidase, it takes an electron's because it has a special region called a copper center. So it has a bunch of copper copper that can accept and donate electrons. It also contains a heem group like the cytochrome bc one complex. And so um this one is unique in the fact that it can accept two electrons. And um so how it does this is it binds 02 really tightly and then it accepts two electrons and can break that bond. So now you have each like single oxygen and then what those pair of electrons um accepted by each single oxygen. So eventually it needs four electrons so that it can transfer those to each oxygen. And so for every reduced oxygen. So every time the oxygen split and associated with an electron it moves eight hydrogen into the inter membrane space. So it's a lot. But the important thing to realize is there's four complexes there. We talked about three different sort of centers that allow them to accept electrons. And the purpose of this is to move hydrogen across the membrane. So let me summarize this these last two and then we'll summarize the whole thing together. So first is here's the third complex complex three cytochrome bC one and you can see that it takes in electrons from the coenzyme Q. Or the big one all whatever you want to talk about, the electrons come in and that allows for the pumping of hydrogen across the membrane. Then eventually these electrons get passed along through other electron carriers to the final one cytochrome C oxidase. And those electrons come in here and again pump um hydrogen. Now the important part here is that it donates these electrons to oxygen at the end and for every oxygen, reduced oxygen there's eight hydrogen that are pumped into the membrane and two waters created. So if we're to review this now, I get that it's really, really complicated and really kind of annoying to memorize. So let me just review this so that we can get, you know, what's the most important, What do I exactly need to know? The first thing is that there are four complexes. So you need to know the four complexes and the order that they actually work in, that's going to be important. You're going to need to know which complexes actually pump hydrogen protons across the membrane into the, into the inter membrane space. Remember that? That's gonna be really important. It's also going to be important to know where this occurs if you remember, is the inner middle membrane. It's gonna be really, really, really important to understand the entire process of this last one where it takes has two oxygen's which then gets split each oxygen. So we have 02, it gets split into O and O. Each oxygen take in two electrons. And so each one of these ends up forming H 20. So you get to H20. And in that process eight protons will get transferred across the membrane. Um so it'll be four for this one, will be eight for this one and eight for this one as well. That's really important. And then also um you do need to know some of the activated carriers. So, for instance, this coenzyme Q. It's gonna be a really important thing you're gonna wanna know. Um It's also called Qanon um when it has electrons is called ubiquity all. Um and that's responsible for taking these electrons throughout. Pretty much this whole entire thing until you get to the cytochrome C. Which takes over as the activated carrier then. And then also you need to know different ways that how where the electrons are coming from. So in this first one the electrons are coming from the N A D. H. Then the electrons are coming from the coenzyme Q. Then the electrons are again continuing to go this way they're transferred to the cytochrome C oxidase and then they get transferred that way. So I get it's it's a lot for complexes different ways of interacting um with electrons and how they're transferred. But feel free review this a lot. Make sure you understand every single one of these steps and what is happening in between them. So with that let's now move on.

