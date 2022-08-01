Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the electron transport chain. So first I want to just do an overview of what the electron transport chain is, where you're gonna find it, what's it going to be doing? So the electron transport chain is a collection of different protein complexes that are particularly good at using energy from activated carriers. Which remember what way back debated carriers do they carry electrons and they use this energy to create a proton gradient that's eventually used for a. T. P synthesis. So, um if you remember back to our previous videos, generally, we talked about oxidative phosphor relation which couples electron um carrying 2 80p synthesis. And so the first stage of oxidative phosphor relation is the electron transport chain. So where does it happen while the electron transport chain is going to be embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane and the activated carriers that are super important that carry the electrons are N. I. D. H. And F. A. D. H. Two. And these donate their electrons to the electron transport chain. And when they do so they become in A. D. Plus and F. A. D. So you're gonna see these terms a lot, you've seen them a lot before in other pathways. But you're gonna see them a lot, especially in electron transport chain. So how are these activated carriers used? Well, the electron transport chain consists of a lot of different steps and in these steps that kind of each one? Um These electrons from these activated carriers actually are donated by the electric, the activated carriers to the electron transport chain at different steps. And those high energy electrons then can flow through or go through different protein complexes which then can capture the energy and transfer that to something useful for the cell. So eventually all these different electrons are passed to the electron transport chain that are used. Their energy is used to do something productive, but eventually it has to get to the last one. And so the last electronic sector. So the last thing that accepts an electron from an activated carrier is oxygen and that is actually going to be used to form water. So if we're looking at an overview here of the electron transport chain, you can see there. So we have the outer membrane and we have our inner membrane. So you can see that it is embedded in this inner membrane here. And there's a variety of different protein complexes. But eventually these activated carriers come in donate their electrons. That electron is then used to pump hydrogen across the membrane. And eventually in the second step, which we haven't talked about but will that hydrogen is used to produce a T. P. So, this is the overview of the electron transport chain. Now let's move on

