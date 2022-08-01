Hi. So in this video we're gonna be talking about reduction potentials. And so um the reason we're talking about this here is because the electron transport chain is ordered in a specific way because of different reduction potentials. So what do I mean by that? So every single complex in the electron transport chain has a redox potential which you may see presented as um as you know this notation here. And so what this measures is the affinity of electrons. So how tightly the electrons are gonna bind to that complex and it does so in false. So high electron transfer potentials are strong reducing agents. So what does that mean? Well that means that they are going to accept electrons very easily. Whereas low electron transfer potentials are strong oxidizing agents. So they're going to be able to donate electrons easily. And so the electron transport chain is arranged in order of increasing reduction potentials. So for instance this um reaction here where in A. D. H. Then loses an electron essentially. So uh it becomes um oxidized, It has this strong or this uh negative um redox potential of negative 3 20 volts. So if we were to say, what is this, a low or high, well this is going to be a low electron transfer potential because it's negative. I mean it's very clearly very low. Whereas the oxygen The sort of taking up of electrons are accepting electrons or oxygen becoming reduced to H- 208-16. So that's gonna be really high electron transfer potential. So if you remember back to the steps of the electron transfer chain, this reaction actually happens first and this reaction actually happens last. So, order of increasing redox potential. So if we look here at this graph, um so this is gonna be the redox potential and mila volts. But notice up here, we're starting with low to high, this is negative and this is positive and then this is gonna be the direction of electron flow throughout the electron transport chain. So what happens if we're just to summarize the electron transport chain, we have N A. D. H. Comes in, it loses that electron um to the N A. D. H. D. Hydrogen so that it's gonna be a low redox potential. And then as we go through each of these steps, you can see that each one of these complexes is increasing in its redox potential until it gets down here to the very last step, which is oxygen, which has this really high redox potential. So, um this is why all of the steps have to happen in the way that they do is because the electrons are transferred to the next complex because that complex is going to be more likely to accept those electrons in the one previous. So every time everyone is going down it's gonna be more likely to accept Electrons. And so whenever this complex has this electron, it wants to give it to something. So of course it's going to give it to something that wants that electron more. And just that just so happens to be this carrier and the same thing happens on and on. So decided from BC one complex once that electron more than the ubiquitous own, saying for cytochrome c, cytochrome C oxidase and eventually when with oxygen, which really, really, really wants those electrons. So this is why the electron transport chain is ordered in the way that it is. So with that, let's now turn the page.

