okay in this video, we're gonna be talking about the license zonal pathway, which is another way that proteins are degraded in the south. So the license home is a really important organ l because it can degrade proteins and it does this because the lumen in the license zone where the inside of the license zone contains enzymes known as protein cases, which are responsible for chopping up proteins. And so there's this process called atop A. G. Um and it's kind of a process of cell death or cell destruction. You may have heard of it before cell eating. Um but all of these processes involved a lot of protein destruction and this protein destruction happens via license OEMs and Khafaji. And you don't necessarily need to know much about ontology right now, but we will talk about it in future topics. Um and just sort of know that atop A G. The license alone is responsible for these kind of overarching approaching degradation pathways like atop A. G. And then the license only pathway is kind of special in a way because it can really rapidly respond to nutrient, it's an external signal. So proteins that are degraded by the licensing will pathway don't need to be labeled, they just need to get into the license zone, which can happen really quickly. So if we're looking at the license only protein degradation here, we have a license zone. This is gonna be the lumen of the license zone, the internal part of the license zone and we have a polyp peptide chain here and it is bound to some type of proteus which is responsible for breaking it up into its free amino acids and degrading the protein. So now that's the license animal protein degradation pathway. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts