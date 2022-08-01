Ubiquitin Proteasome Pathway

Hi in this topic, we're gonna be talking about protein degradation. So one of the main ways that proteins are degraded is through what we call the ubiquitous protease own pathway. And so what is the proteas own? The protease um is actually a multi subunit protein complex that is able to degrade proteins. So how does this happen? Well, proteins must be labeled with another protein called ubiquity in and if proteins are labeled with the ubiquity in that targets them to the proteus zone for degradation. So what is ubiquitous in? It's about 76 amino acid protein. It's found in all eukaryotic organisms. And in order to degrade proteins, proteins need to be labeled with at least one called mono ubiquity intonation or two or more than one which is polly ubiquity in proteins. So this pathway occurs in five steps. So get ready to write down these steps and sort of learn these steps um and requires energy from a Tv. So let's go through these steps together. First is ubiquitous is activated by an E. One. Ubiquity inactivation enzyme. So in our image here you can see E one and here's ubiquity in and it becomes activated. So this is the activation to form this complex. Then in step two, the activated ubiquity and then binds the E two ubiquity dating conjugating enzyme. So here we see this process happening. So this is step one and this is step two and finally after step two, you end up with E two bound to ubiquitous. Then for steps 3 4 and five let me disappear. Then the E. Too complex. So we're gonna start here. So this is our starting point. So the E two um complex with the ubiquity is attached onto the E three is attached onto the target protein via the E. Three ubiquity in line case. And so we can see this here. So we have our E. Two and ubiquity in the E three comes in and attaches it to the protein that needs to be ubiquitous nated. Now there is an important thing to realize about the E. Three protein and that each E three recognizes a different substrate protein. So there's a ton of E. Three proteins, each recognizing different a different protein for ubiquity nation. So E three is responsible for selecting the protein that needs to be degraded. So this is gonna be step three. Now, once this complex is formed the it can become ubiquitous nated substrate becomes ubiquitous mated. And then the ubiquitous native protein can be recognized by the protea is um And so you can see that this step can happen multiple times with multiple coordination. And then once this happens this is going to be step four. And the proteus zone recognizes it. And then step five is the protein is unfolded and fed through the protea zone which is actually cylindrical and the protozoan contains 80 dependent 80 P dependent protein basis which are enzymes that chop up proteins into short peptides. And so the entire protein remains bound to the proteins. Um until it's entirely chopped up. So what does the party zone look like? So in step five remember that it gets the protein is unfolded and fed through. So you can imagine there's this big complicated protein here. It's been labeled with ubiquity means you be and it gets targeted to the protea zone and it gets fed through this channel and a single sort of unfolded polyp peptide chain. Um And inside this channel is where the protein is bound and chopped into short peptides. So that is the ubiquity in protease own pathway of protein degradation. Now let's move on.

