So in this video we're gonna talk about protein degradation regulation. So protein degradation in and of itself actually can regulate the amount of protein in the cell at a certain time. Because if we degrade the protein then it can no longer do its function. So it's kind of degradation is a form of protein regulation. So there are really two reasons that protein needs to be regulated via degradation. The first is that proteins have lifespans and those lifespans can vary from seconds, two decades. But eventually when the protein runs through its lifespan, it needs to be degraded. And so if it isn't, that means that there aren't proper protein levels that and the protein levels are crucial for certain chemical reactions to occur. So if you have too much protein or too little protein, the chemical reaction won't occur and that it would be devastating. So how does a protein get degraded when its lifespan is up? I mean, it's not that it just turns 80 and um it's heart fails because that doesn't make any sense for a protein. So what happens for protein is usually a protein contains something like an interminable degradation signal and this degradation signal is hidden until it's time to be degraded and then when it's time to be degraded, something happens in the cell which triggers the release of the signal and then something like ubiquity in for instance, combine this region and targeted for degradation. Now, a second reason for regulation is that proteins occasionally misfold and that can be devastating to the cell when they do this. And so abnormally folded proteins are misfolded, proteins can actually aggregate in the cell and cause disease, which we obviously don't want. So we need proteins to be able to degrade over time, either when they're misfolded or when their time is up so that they don't wreak havoc in the cell. So um how this would happen for the protein lifespan is, for instance, some type of confirmation all change. So you have this one protein here. A confirmation I'll change occurs here, which changes the confirmation but also releases an internal degradation signal which before was hidden and now is released and then ubiquitous in combined. And that can target the protein for degradation when its lifespan is up. So now let's move on.

