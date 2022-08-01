tRNA Processing

Okay, so now let's talk about T RNA processing. So T R N A. R. The R N. A molecules responsible for matching amino assets to the proper code on. So before we talked about, you know what's the vocab? How do we understand? Where do we know where to start? A paragraph and into paragraph in terms of translating? But T R N A S are actually the guys doing the translation. So if we have a paragraph we wanted it translated from english to spanish we would need to go someone go to someone who could read both english and spanish and translate it. T N. A. Are those people? So what does the T. R. N. A look like? So T RNA has, it's an RNA molecule like I said but it 75 to 80 nucleotides in length and the RNA comes together, it forms a double helix and that double helix again conforms a little bit differently to look like an L. So here's an example of that. You can see the L. That was kind of upside down this way but there we go. Sometimes people say, it also looks like if they draw in this formation, it looks like a clover leaf, you can see the three leaves here and the colors this actually represent the same thing. But this is what a T RNA looks like. Now in terms of translation, there's a lot of different structures. Each one of these colors represent the different structure but but you only need to know about a couple of them, You need to know about the anti coding regions of the region that can read english for instance or in terms of translation RNA. And the amino acid binding regions. So that's going to be the one that can read spanish or in this case the amino assets. And so um let's talk about each one of these individually. The anti code in region is going to be made of nucleotides that are complementary to the code on. So if the code on is a U. G. Then the T. RNA is going to contain RNA that's complementary. So it's going to be T. A. C. So the anti code on is just a region of these three nucleotides complementary to the code on it binds to. And so and then that would be the english region. The spanish region is the amino acid binding region and what it is, it's the three prime end of the T. R. N. A. It's a single stranded area. And this attaches to the amino acid. So if we're looking here, what we're going to see is that this region here is going to be the amino acid binding region. So an amino acid is going to come on and bind here. And the anti code in region code on region is going to be here in gray and this region is going to bind to the RNA recognize the code on. And it'll have an amino acid attached onto onto it. So that's what it looks like. But Well first let me tell you that when the RNA is made right, when we transcribe DNA into RNA and there's DNA that codes for T. R. N. A. And when they're transcribed it's not automatically that tiara is just perfect. It's rare to go as soon as it gets transcribed Tr is the key to be processed. But the processing that they undergo is different than that of M. RNA. So we know that M. RNA is whenever they're transcribed they have to have a three prime or they have to have a five prime kappa three prime poly a tail. They need to be spliced T. RNA, I don't need any of that. They have to undergo a variety of different processing steps um which are not the same examples of this include edition of certain chemical groups. Um replacements of Euro sales with the CC. A. Sequence and there's a few other different types of modifications that aren't, you know super important for you to need to know some of them do have to undergo splicing. Some of them do contain N tron but not all of them and there are a total around 50 nucleotide modifications um found in T. RNA. So when the tR transcribed they have to go under undergo some type of modification process which can be more extensive than that of M. RNA with 50 different types and then whenever they're all processed they're ready to go now in the example we talked about when we wanted to translate something from english to spanish. What you would need is you need a translator, you need one person to sit down and actually translate english to spanish. But Tr don't actually work like that, they're really not as smart as a human translator would be and instead only trn A can only attach to one um or a couple of different amino acids and so it's kind of like T RNA is only understand really one word, one coat on and they can attach to a couple of different amino acids. Remember because there are those synonyms, so a few different code ins can have the same amino acid. So it's not exactly a 1 to 1 ratio but T. R. And s don't really, they can't translate a whole paragraph or a whole sequence. They can only translate one, maybe two code ons. And so um so keep in mind it's not just one translator. You actually kind of need a fleet of T R N A. S in order to be able to translate an entire DNA sequence. However like I said, it's not once one, there's not 20 tr N A S for 20 amino acids and that's because some T R N A. S combine to multiple amino acids. But it's also because of this process called the wobble hypothesis and this is something that you probably saw a bio 101 something professors like to quiz you about and essentially what it is is you have three nucleotides. This one is really fixed. It has to be whatever it is, this one is fixed. It has to be whatever it is. But this position can wobble. So what do we mean by wobble? We mean that it doesn't have to always be fixed. It can be a couple of different nucleotides and it won't mess up anything in terms of translation. So the first two nucleotides are essential to getting the correct code on magic to the correct amino acid. But the third nucleotide doesn't have to be as structured, it doesn't have to be as fixed. It could be a couple different nucleotides but still the T. RNA is going to recognize it and provide the correct amino acid, still going to translate it the same. So the correct type of the correct definition for this is that the mismatch between the code on and anti code on at the third position. So we have this one has to be correct. This one has to be correct for the T. RNA to match it with the correct amino acid but this one can be a little bit more flexible and the T RNA is still gonna recognize it. The code on and still provide the correct amino acid. And um if you actually look if you sort of google like an example of a nucleotide and amino acid code, you'll understand that actually the third position is really the least important and making sure that the translation actually occurs and that's kind of different than if you are going to translate english and spanish. You really need to know the full spelling of the word. But in terms of translation, that's not actually the case. The first two nucleotides are super important where the third is a little more flexible now like I said before, it's not just one T RNA that is responsible for translating the entire RNA sequence into amino acid that they're kind of like a fleet of Tr nasr necessary. And each T RNA focuses on one or two words to translate or one or two code on in order to translate into and the appropriate. You know I said. And so how T RNA work is they they attached to amino acids, They attached to the RNA the code ons. And that allows for the structure called the ribosomes which we're going to talk about next um to uh bring together the M. R. N. A. And the amino acid and actually process the translation. So how do we actually get how do we teach the tr N. A. S? The difference between english and spanish. So when the Tr nasR created we go back to their structure here right they have a nucleotide sequence. So the T nasR kind of born already understand like already knowing how to bind to code ons right? That that nucleotide sequences in their structure. But they have to be taught the amino acid that they're going to attach to because something has to attach that to them. So they're kind of born or created already knowing one language that code on language. But they have to be they have to be taught which amino acid to bind to. And so that teacher is actually amino acid T. RNA synthetic and it's a protein. And what it does is it takes the T. R. N. A. And it attaches the amino acid um to the correct T. R. N. A. And through forming this bond. So it looks over all the T. RNA. It figures out which one has the code on for its amino acid and it attaches it onto that T. RNA. It teaches it that that how to translate the code in that it's born with into the amino acid. So again attaches onto the three pro time in which is where that amino acid binds. Um and then whenever the amino acid is added onto it we say that that T. R. N. A. Is active or it's charged. So if it's a T. RNA without an amino acid before it's taught how to translate then it's inactive. But as soon as it's taught to translate it becomes active or charged and there is one amino assault er and a synthetic for each amino amino acid. So there's 20 total. So if we start Here it's kind of hard to keep track of this. So we have 20 synthesis, Right? one for each amino acid and each one of these ads onto a specific or to a TR N. A. But there's not not 20 not 20 TR N. A. Right? Because T. R. N. A. S can be a little bit redundant. They can bind to a couple of different amino acid tr uh they can buy to a different a couple of different amino acids. They can buy into a couple of different code ons depending on the wobble hypothesis. And so um yeah so there's so important to keep in mind 20 total synthesis one for each different type of amino acid. But they combined to a couple of different types of DNA is because a couple of different T. RNA can bind to different code ons but and code for the same amino acid. So how do we make sure that this amino assault T. RNA synthetic? Right? There's one for each amino acid. We want to make sure that it's adding the amino acid onto the correct T. RNA because we do not want to mess that up, right? Because the Tr nasr born with that coat on, they know that they have that code put on that sequence. But whatever is added on to them, that's what they're going to translate. So if they get the wrong amino acid that's going to entirely mess up the entire sequence of the protein and we don't want that. So in order to make sure that that's correct. There's a couple of different processes that allow for the matching of the correct amino acid to the correct two RNA. And so one of the ways that this happens is through affinity, meaning that the amino acid is going to want to bind to the active side of the T. RNA synthesis, that is correct. Right. So the amino acid only is going to have the highest affinity, meaning that it's going to be drawn to or be able to bind to the strongest way in to the synthetics. That's correct for it. And so we don't want to mess that up. So one of the ways is that the amino acid wants to bind to the correct synthetics. But the second way is actually through a proof reading process where the synthetic taste actually like can check whether the amino acid that's bound is correct. And so if A T. RNA tries to fit within a specific pocket, so the amino acid comes in right? It binds to the T. R. N. A. And it binds in a specific and there's a specific region for that for this pocket. And so only certain amino acids can bind um in this pocket. And if they are if they bind in the pocket, right? So if they bind in the pocket a little bit different than you would think then they are not correct. And if they do not bind in the pocket disappear. So you can see this then they are correct. So, proof reading T RNA has this pocket, the amino acid can can either bind to this pocket or not. The correct amino acids are excluded, meaning that they do not bind in this pocket and then they can fully bind to the T. R. N. A. So I think that's everything you would ever need to know about T. RNA is. They're super important that the people who translate RNA to protein. They are not necessarily smart as a single translator who would be translating something from english to spanish. But the fleet of T. RNA is one for one or multiple amino acids can come together and actually make sure that the translation process is specific that and that the correct amino acids are pairing with the correct code ons. So with that let's move on.

