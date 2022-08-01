rRNA Processing

Okay so we've talked about code in so we've talked about T. R. N. A. Now we're gonna talk about our RNA. And the river zone. So in our example of translating english to spanish. We have gone through code ons how that fits into this example. How we need to know the dictionary, we need to know the vocab, we need to know the alphabet, we need to know the reading frame to figure out what order things are red in the start and stock code in to figure out where the um sort of the paragraph or the gene starts and stops. Um In terms of T. RNA we need people who can actually translate translators right and tr and act like that and we know that there's a specificity to it but now we need to focus on ribosomes. And so in this example of english to spanish translation, ribosomes would kind of be like the pencil. So if you wanted to um have somebody translate a paragraph of english and write down the paragraph of spanish you need a tool to be able to do that. It could be a pencil, it could be a word doc whatever tool you want to use right as always the tool to actually combine everything together. The knowledge from the T. R. N. A. S. This code on code and actually turn it into or translated into protein. So ribosomes are made up of ribosomes RNA and ribosomes from the majority of the ribosomes. So our RNA is ribose in RNA is that are responsible for translating RNA to protein. Remember they kind of act like the pencil to do this. Um Now it says the majority of the rivers um because the river is um is made up of both our RNA and proteins but our our nasr the real important part of this. And so in pro carry optics sales, there's three different types 16 S, 23 S. And five S. You really probably don't need to know the differences between these, but there are three different RNA S. And in pro carry oats in order to create the R. RNA, there's actually just one transcript that encodes for all three of these and the processing separates them and then forms them into the pro carry arctic river zone. And you carry out there's an extra four R. R. N. A. S. Hear their names. Um and in eukaryotes, three of them, the five S. The 5.8 S and the 28 S. Are also encoded in the same transcript. And then once they're transcribed processing allows them to be separated and then put into the river zone. So um because if you're going to encode multiple genes on the same transcript, obviously there needs to be processing. So our RNA must be processed and cleave meaning that these are separated right into the individual R R N. A. S. Before they can form the river zone. So what are examples of processing things that can happen to RNA now when we talk about processing RNA, we're typically thinking or thinking about the processing of M. RNA. The addition of the five prime cap, the poly a tail splices. But our our NHS again like T. R. N. A. S are processed differently than M. RNA. And so oftentimes what this happened, what happens to our RNA is for processing is individual nucleotides are slightly altered chemically. So an example of this would be adding a methyl group onto an individual nucleotide onto a Euro sale for instance or side of scene whichever it wants to. Um And in addition to these nucleotide modifications, there can also be confirmation of changes in the structure to remember. Our RNA is have the ability to fold into these complex structure and that gives them the ability to act almost like enzymes. And in the ribosomes they do act like sometimes they exert some type of function to allow for translation. And so our R. And S. Have to be folded in a certain way to allow that. And changing that structure of the RNA. And changing the confirmation can change its function and help process it into its final rivers own form. And our our nasr actually there's a ton of them right because ribosomes are necessary for all types of translation and we constantly need to be producing more proteins. So actually the total amount of RNA in the cell. If you think about how much is in there. T. R. N. A. S. M. R. N. A. S. And things that are making proteins. But ribosomes RNA is makeup nearly 80% of that total. So the other 20% is made up of the stuff that creates proteins and T. R. N. A. S. And other small RNA as well. But nearly 80% of all the RNA in the cell comes from ribosomes RNA. So it's obviously a lot and all of its used to create ribosomes. So there's a ton of ribosomes in the cell. So here's an example of the five S. RNA. And you can see that I mean it's RNA but it forms this complex structure here and that structure then is incorporated with other R. RNA other proteins. And that creates the rift zone. So now that we talked about the RNA, let's actually talk about the rhizome itself. And the riot zone consists of two subunits a small and a large. And this the names of the small and large just depends on how many are RNA are included. So in procuring votes, the small sub unit has the 16 S. And the large subunit has the 23 5 S. And in eukaryotes the small subunit has the 18 S. With the large containing all three of these. And so um yeah so those are just good things to memorize. You know I just read that off the thing but there's nothing really else to say about that other than it's good to know which are RNA s are responsible for each sub unit for small and large for both prokaryotes and eukaryotes. So small nuclear RNA is this is a different type of RNA. And um what it does is it helps it can bind to the pre R. RNA. So what is the pre R. R. N. A. That's going to be the unprocessed RNA transcript? So we have D. N. A. Here, right? And it's going to undergo transcription to create the pre pre R. R. N. A. And then it will undergo processing to become the final R. R. N. A. Transcript. And so how does this happen? Well the snow are in a bind to the pre R. N. A. Right here. And then when the small RNA, the snow RNA. Is here buying to the pre RNA. It allows for proteins to come in. And whenever we have this complex of the pre R. R. N. A. The and the snow RNA. And the protein we call those snow. Our Nps. So we get a little bit confused on what we're talking about. But you notice here that all the RNA RNA is in them if it says R. And P. S. There's some type of protein incorporated into that. And so these um snow R. And P. S. Help to position the R. R. N. A. S. Which are being processed right? Um for processing. So we have to connect. So in order for the RNA to be processed, we have to connect them with these different types of RNA. Is these different proteins so that they can be processed and the snow our mps really help with that process. And so the summary of this though, the really important crucial part that you need to know is that the ribosomes is formed by these processed RNA. And proteins. And the R R. N. A. S are the most important. I. M. P. O. R. T. A. And T. Most important because they're the ones with the functions. They're the ones that are sort of helping this translation process along. The proteins don't really do much other than just provide a little bit of support and structure to the ribosomes. So here we have an example of what arriba zone looks like. Um the we have the large subunit here and the small subunit here. And what happens is that the R. N. A. The M RNA is fed through this way. Right. And T R N. A. S. Can come in to the area and that allows for the cattle of the connection of the code on in the RNA and the anti code on and the T. R. N. A. And then that connects the amino acid and that is how translation occurs. Um Yeah, so we'll go over this process this one here much more. But just that's just a very brief overview. So that's the ribosomes and our R. And S. So with that let's move on

