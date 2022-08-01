Codon Code

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about T R N A R R N A. And the code on code. So even though the code on code has mentioned last in the title, we're actually going to talk about it first. And so the reason we need to talk about the code on code is because of translation. And so what is translation again? Translation is the process of going from D. N. A. To protein. And so how do we do that? And what are the terms that we use to describe this process and what's needed for translation to occur? So in order to explain these in these terms to you, I'm going to keep coming back to this example. And the example is this is if I was trying to translate a set of texts, a paragraph for instance from english to spanish, what would I need to know? Well I would need to know words right I would need to know care characters. Is the spanish use the same alphabet as english or is it a different alphabet? And what kind of rules are there? So that I know how to take one english word and what the meaning of that is in spanish. So we need a dictionary, we need to know something about grammar, how the sentences are formed, how the paragraph is formed and the same thing. All of this is also needed for translation from DNA to protein. But instead of talking about it in terms of paragraphs and sentences and words and characters. So A B C D. We're gonna I'm gonna introduce the terms that we have to talk about translation from DNA to protein. And so the first thing is that translation? Yes it goes from DNA to protein. But what is it actually doing? What it actually is doing is it's taking combinations of nucleotides. So A. T. C. And G. And changing them to amino acids, translating them into amino acids. So this is kind of like our characters. Whereas english and spanish have similar alphabets. Nucleotides and amino acids are not similar at all. It's much more diverse languages. And so we can kind of think of nucleotides and amino acids as our alphabets. Okay and so that's trans translation translation is the process of converting this alphabet. These nucleotides into this amino acid alphabet. And so in terms of alphabets, how are they similar? So we know that there's four nucleotides, right? We have A. T. C. And G. But we have 20 amino acids. So there's a lot more amino acids than there are nucleotides. And so that means that translation is not 1 to 1. It's not that nucleotide a. Um and codes for amino acid one. And that G codes for amino acid to. Right that's not how this works because because there's not four amino acids if there were four nucleotides and four amino acids we would think okay well one nucleotide equals one amino acid. That's not the case. And so because it's not the case, we have to decode exactly how to translate these four nucleotides into amino acids And how we do that. How we decode that process is through a code on. So what is a code in a code in is a group of three nucleotides that represents one single amino acid. So it takes three nucleotides to create a code on and three nucleotides and code for an amino acid. So we're starting to get our rules here how the alphabet of D. N. A. Can be translated into the alphabet of amino acids. And in order to do that we have to take at least three letters of nucleotides to code for one amino acid. So knowing that the next thing that we need to do is say, okay well we're looking to translate this paragraph for instance in english spanish. Well we know where the start of the paragraph is, right? So usually there's an indent. If we're looking at it on a piece of paper, we can easily tell where the start of a paragraph is. But for D. N. A. That's not necessarily the easiest thing to identify, right. Because unlike written word, where we can we have the structure of a paragraph, we can see where it starts. D. N. A. Is just a combination of nucleotides. Right? It's just like one long line of these random four nucleotides repeated in different combinations again and again and again for thousands and thousands and thousands of letters. So where do we start? So in order to identify where we start, where that start of that paragraph is we look for a start code on which in this case is A U. G. So here's these three nucleotides that encode for the start code on. So we have three nucleotides, A U. G. And it encodes for one amino acid. So what's that amino acid? It's going to be um a thinning. And this is actually going to be a special method meaning. So this is the amino acid names Metheny and usually it's a special type of Metheny that's used to only start the paragraph for instance start the translation of the gene there and it's always the starting amino acid. So we want to know where to start the paragraph. We look for A U. G. We also need to know where to end the paragraph. And so that's when we look for stock code on. Now. There's more than one stock code on. U A a U A G and U G. A. But these do not actually code for amino acids. So this is kind of unusual because the rest of the three different nucleotide combinations and code for amino acid. But stop code ons don't they're the only exception. And what they do is they just say stop here. It's kind of like a period at the end of the paragraph. So that they know that this is where you need to press enter on your word doc. And start a new paragraph. So we have a start code on that says here starts the paragraph. We have a stock code on which is the period you press enter. And then you can start something new. Um So that is code on. That's how we is kind of our dictionary of knowing you know what three nucleotide combinations equal a single amino acid. So the next thing we need to know is that the genetic code is redundant. Um You may also see this as degenerate. So what does this mean? Well the scientific definition means that multiple combinations of nucleotide and code for a single amino acid. But in terms of just going back to our example that we've been talking about translating english to spanish. For instance we know that english has multiple synonyms, right? It has words that are different. They're spelled differently but they mean the same thing. And the genetic code is also like that where you can have multiple combinations of nucleotides. That mean the same thing, meaning that they all three, even though the nucleotides are different, can encode for the same amino acid. So they're actually 64 total nucleotide combinations. How I know that is that we have three spots right? For code owns there's three nucleotides and there's four possibilities for each spot. Each one of these can be a T. C. Or G. Each one of these can be a T. C. Or G. And each one of these can be a G. C. Or G. And so if we multiply four x 4 x four we get 64 different combinations that can occur for each for code ons right there, 64 nucleotide combinations with three nucleotides. But we only have 20 amino acids. So it's clear that it's not every single one of these combinations. Each one of these 64 unique combinations can encode for the same amino acid. Um Just like synonyms have looked different, they're spelled differently right? But they have the same meaning the exact same way. And this is actually really important in terms of evolution. I'm only gonna mention this here because we're not talking about evolution right now. But you can imagine um having this redundancy having synonyms in the genetic code means that if you have a mutation right? If you spell a word wrong um it lessens the effect because you still have um all of these synonyms that could be similar. Um and sort of lessen the effect of a single mutation. So but I'm only gonna mention that here briefly because we're not talking about evolution, we're talking about understanding how to translate things. So the next thing we need to do and that this is a little bit different than our traditional example and that is reading frames and there are three reading frames each beginning with a nucleotide within the first coat on. Okay. So remember we talked about where to start the paragraph. Right? We looked for the starting coat on. And when we're writing a paragraph in english translating that to spanish it's clear we can clearly see the start of the paragraph but we can't necessarily clearly see that in DNA. That's why we need to start coat on. But in addition to that there could actually be multiple start Cardin's right, there's not that many nucleotides and they have to be arranged in different combinations. So you can have multiple start Cardin's in a single transcript. Right? That we're using to translate D. N. A. So how do we know which one's right, which one is the correct start code in where do we actually need to start? And we determine that through the reading frame. And so what this is is we have all these C. Let's pretend that all these lines right here represent DNA nucleotide. So um so each three of these represents a nucleotide. Now. We could have a U. G. Here, right. And different nucleotides here. But we also could have another au G. Here. So which one of these is correct? So the reading frame determines that the reading frame if the reading frame is here. Right? So this one this one and this one this is code on one. Then this reading frame here will say this is the starting frame or the starting code on. This is where we're gonna start but we can actually have other reading frames here too. Right. If we started at this, you if we said that the issue was the first nucleotide then we would have 123 and that would be reading frame to reading frame one and reading frame to. Or we can start here reading frame three. Now if we kept going reading frame one reading frame too. So now we have to start code on this one will start it if we choose reading frame one and this one will start it if we choose reading frame to now in um in the cell the cell knows which one is the correct reading frame. But but we don't write we we aren't that smart yet. We don't necessarily know how to decode the genome that well. And so if we are just looking at A D. N. A sequence. For instance, if your professor gives you A D. N. A sequence on an exam or on a quiz and tells you to change the D. N. A. To uh protein to translate it. You need, the first thing you need to figure out is all the different reading frames that are possible. And so in this case it would be hard for us to determine. Right? Because I don't know I don't have any information whether reading frame one is correct or reading frame too. But I could use some other information about the sequence to determine which one is correct. For instance if I have if reading frame one starts off with a start coat on and then the next three amino acids? Where a stop code on. That's probably not the correct one. Right? Because we don't want to start, why would we start a paragraph and have no words in it? Right. That makes absolutely no sense. So we wouldn't want to do it if a stock code on is directly after. Whereas if reading frame to if we started there but then we had 30 sequences, 30 more nuclear ties. It created a nice little 10 amino acid protein. Then then how to stop code on that makes much more sense. And so we have to use other information about the sequence in order to be able to determine which reading frame is correct. But you need to make sure that if you're given a sequence to translate, you check out every single reading frame. Is that these nucleotides with reading frame one, these nucleotides with reading frame two or these nucleotides with reading frame three, That's the correct way to translate that sequence. That's a big way that professors try to trick you up and get you to miss the translation question because they just assume that you'll start at the very first nucleotide. They give you and translate it that way but make sure that you're examining all the different possibilities and which ones most likely with the correct reading frame. And so um reading frames are super important. Right? Because that can be different between having a paragraph with one word or an entire paragraph with like multiple sentences. Right? And so reading frames are crucial and actually only one reading frame is correct per gene. So if we have a transcript, all the machinery has to find the correct reading frame. So that it's right now. There are mutations called frame shift mutations. And we'll talk about more of those later on in symbology. But frame shift mutations are mutations that disrupt the correct reading frame. So for instance, if you delete a nuclear taider, you get rid of a nuclear tide, that's going to shift the correct reading frame. If you add a nucleotide, that's also going to shift the correct reading frame and it can be completely just destroy the protein we're supposed to create. Especially if you if you disrupt the reading frame in a stark coat on or in a stock coat on because either it won't get started or it won't be stopped. And that can just result in ridiculous proteins that either never created or way too long or just encode for all sorts of crazy things that they wouldn't normally encode for. So friendship mutations can actually be very, very damaging. Now we talked about translation. Just want to mention something real fast now in our world and human language, there's a ton of different languages, right? I mean there's just so many hundreds and hundreds of languages that exist, probably even thousands really of languages that exist across the world. But when it comes to the DNA to protein language it's pretty universal. Um It exists in pretty much every organism on earth the exact same way. So the same combination of nucleotides encodes for the same amino acid no matter who you are or what organism you come from. But there are a couple of very very very small exceptions. An example of this is mitochondria which mitochondria actually has its own D. N. A. It has a small amount of its own D. N. A. Uses A G. A. As a stock code on and that's different from every other living thing on earth bacteria, plants, us, everything else. Mitochondria used to stop code on mitochondria also use U. G. A. Which is gonna be a stop code on for us and said but in mitochondria it imposed for tryptophan. So again this is just a small example. Like I said the code is nearly universal but there are a couple of in this case mitochondria but there's a couple of other examples to where the code on isn't exactly right or the is not exactly universal but the rest of everything the mitochondria uses is the exact same as everybody else. It's just here's a couple examples of how they're different. So let's look at an RNA sequence, let me disappear. So you can see it. So we start with um RNA here remember transcription goes from D. N. A. To R. N. A. To protein and translation starts with R. N. A. I've been using the term DNA a lot because RNA is just a copy of D. N. A. It just uses slightly different nucleotides. But translation is really the RNA to protein. So here we have our nucleotides and here they are here's their basis G C U A C G etcetera etcetera etcetera. Now this here is reading frame one. This is going to be this code on and that means G C U N codes for the amino acid Alani um A C. G. And codes for three and N G A G includes for glutamate. See you you enclose for losing and so on and so forth. Until we reach a stop code on which doesn't encode for anything. But just sort of lets the lessons I'll know that it's over. We're ready to move to the next paragraph. Now if it's if it changed a reading frame if there was potentially a frame shift mutation or something or the reading frame is off we could read it like this. Right see you a C G G A G C. That would be one that would be a second type of reading frame. Right. If we do reading frame one here this would be reading frame too. But we also have a third reading frame which would be you A C. Reading frame three G G A. Reading frame three G. See you reading frame three and so on and so forth. So make sure before you try to do any kind of translation on any kind of quiz or exam you are confident of where the reading frame begin because I guarantee you use a professor is probably going to try to trip you up on that way. So first thing is always to figure out what the reading frame is and then you can actually use a dictionary, an example of a dictionary. But essentially it's just which nucleotides and code for which amino acid to actually translate from RNA to protein. So with that let's move on.

