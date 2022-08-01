ATP Driven Pumps

Hello everyone in this lesson, we are going to be talking about the different types of 80 P driven pumps. Okay, so what are 80 P driven pumps? Well these are going to be certain types of proteins that actively pump substances molecules or atoms across cell membranes and their A. T. P. Driven, which means they require that energy source a teepee. So there are four different classes of 80 P driven pumps that transport molecules against a concentration gradient or a gradient. And they do this using A T. P. So these are going to be molecules that are very important for building concentration gradients. So what they're going to be doing is they're going to be pumping a substance against its concentration gradient or against its electrical gradient or against a gradient of any kind. And in living organisms when you try to push something against a gradient, you're going to have to use energy to do that. So that's where the A. T. P. Comes into play. So this is going to be a form of primary active transport because it requires a T. P. Energy and they're going to be four different classes of these ATP driven pump. The p pumps. V pumps, f pumps and abc transporters. And we're going to go over those. So first off, let's start with the P pump. P pumps are going to be called p pumps because they have a phosphor related intermediate p pumps are phosphor related in the process of pumping ions across the plasma membrane. So these are going to be utilized to pump many different types of ions across the plasma membrane. And whenever the A. T. P. Binds with these pumps, these pumps become phosphor related and they get that phosphate group and that's why they are going to be called P pumps. They have a phosphor related intermediate. These other types of pumps do not have a phosphor related intermediate. So these P pumps are going to use that energy to pump different types of molecules or different types of ions across cell membranes. A great example of a P pump is actually going to be the sodium potassium pump, which if you don't already know what this is, this is a very, very important pump in living organisms, probably the most famous pump in living organisms. And we will definitely touch more on this topic later if we haven't already learned about it. Okay, so sodium potassium pumps are types of P pumps. Now let's move on to v pumps ve pumps are more specified than the P pumps. And that is because v pumps don't just pump many different types of ions across the cell membrane. They only transport hydrogen ions and they're going to move these hydrogen ions across different types of membranes that are called vacuole membranes. Now this looks like hey these are going to be you in the vacuole membrane in plants or other organisms which they can be utilized in the vacuole membrane but they can also be utilized in the vesicles membrane and they can also be utilized in other organelles membranes. Like the lyricism. And these V pumps are utilized to pump hydrogen ions against their gradient to build a hydrogen ion concentration which will create high acidity in certain environments like the list zone. So these V pumps are very important. These V pumps are also very important for the electron transport chain and they are going to be utilized to build that concentration of hydrogen ions which will later be utilized to build a teepee. Now these are going to be utilized to build that concentration gradients and the pumps that take advantage of that hydrogen ion concentration gradients are going to be called the F pumps and they are going to do the reverse of what the V pumps do. And what they're we're going to do is they are going to utilize those hydrogen ion concentration gradients to drive A. T. P synthesis or a synthesis. And these pumps also have another name. That's very important. They're also called a teepee synthes proteins and that is because they actually generate these 80 P molecules of energy from the proton motive force which was created by the V pumps, creating a hydrogen ion gradient. Okay, so those are very important in mitochondria and they're also very important in chloroplast. They build those 80 P. They're also found in bacterial cells and that's how they make their A. T. P. Okay, the last group of transporters, 80 P driven transporters are the A. B. C transporters. and these don't move ions. What they're going to move our small molecules and these are going to move small molecules across cell membranes or organelles membranes. And this is the largest class of 80 P transporters. And they are actually also called the abc super family. So they're a super family because it is such a huge group of proteins and this giant group of proteins is going to be found in things as small as bacteria all the way up to human beings and other mammals like ourselves. They're found in many different types of living things. Now what does A. B. C. Abc actually stand for? Because it seems kind of arbitrary but it's not it actually stands for A. T. P binding cassette transporters. So basically this name just says that this is a group of transporters that binds a teepee. So abc transporters is their name now, some important an important group of abc transporters that I want you all to know. It's going to be the multi drug resistant protein group or the M. D. R. Group. And these are going to be forms of abc transporters that move molecules across the cell membrane. But they spa's specifically move drug molecules across the cell membrane and they are going to allow certain types of cells to have drug resistance. Now these are going to be found in human beings. An example of the multi drug resistant protein class. Working in human beings is some cells have these types of proteins that actually remove chemotherapy drugs from cancer cells, which is not good for the treatment of cancer. But it's a very interesting mechanism so that you can see that they actively move drugs out of the cell to allow that cell to have drug resistance. Bacterial cells will also do this and they will also move antibiotic drugs out of the bacteria, which is also another thing that we don't particularly want. But we do have to deal with in medicine and in science. So this is a very important group, very highly studied group of abc transporters. Also another example of an abc transporter is going to be a B C four. You don't have to know this one specifically unless your professor wants you to know this is just an example. The abc four acts as a phosphor lipid flip base, which if you remember, a phosphor lipid flip base is able to transition from one side of the phosphor lipid bi layer to the other side of the phosphor lipid bi layer. And what this particular type of protein is going to do is it's going to move small molecules from one side of the cell membrane to the other side of the cell membrane. So they are a form of small molecule transporter. Now, before I finish off with this description, I want to let you know that these pumps can have different names but they will all mean the same thing. There's many different ways to identify these types of pumps. Soapy pumps can also be called P type 80 P. Aces. So an A. T. P. A. Is just gonna be a protein that utilizes a teepee. And these are P type 80 P. Aces and their transport proteins. So the same thing goes for the V pump, you can also call it A V Type A T P. Ace. So that's another name. The F pumps are generally going to be called a T. P synthesis. I don't see them called F pumps very often. A T. P synthesis is the most common name that I have seen in textbooks and in lessons. So I want you all to know that name as well. And abc transporters are generally just called abc transporter protein. They don't have another name other than that. Okay, Alright. So now I wanted to show you all what these proteins these transporters might actually look like. So you don't have to know these structures unless your professor wants you too. But most of the time you're not going to need to know these and I just wanted to show you what they're going to look like. We have the P pump here, the V pump, the F pump and the abc transporter. And as you can see they all have unique shapes and they all have unique functions and different molecules that they do move across the cell membrane and transport utilizing the help of the energy from a. T. P. Okay, everyone, let's go on to our next topic.

