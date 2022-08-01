Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about transporters and 80 P driven pumps. So the first class of pumps that I want to talk about, our transporters. So what our transporters will transporters are proteins that are responsible for transporting specific molecules across the membrane and they usually do this through some type of confirmation will change in the protein that allows for the molecule to pass. So um transporters can be involved in passive or active transport. And there are three types of transporters that exist in the first is a TB driven pumps which we're gonna talk about a lot. But essentially these use a G. P. To drive transport. And then there's also coupled pumps which use energy from concentration gradients of one molecule to transport another. So if there's a high concentration of one molecule it's going to easily flow through the membrane. Well that means that something else that might not have that concentration force can also be passed. So it couples it with this really high concentration gradient. Um And so you may see coupled pumps or a couple of transport being referred to as indirect active transport because it does require some type of energy right? Because it needs that concentration gradient but it's not actually requiring a teepee energy. So it's indirect. Um So to that we've talked about before but just wanna mention again here are simple ports which moved to molecules in the same direction and anti ports which moved to molecules in the opposite direction. And then finally there's this last class called light driven pumps and they use energy from light to transport molecules across the membrane. So if we're looking at the example here we have our A. T. P powered pump which you can see uses a TP to transport things across the membrane. You have your coupled pumps which come in two forms the sim porter which transports to in the same direction and you have your anti poops anti porter, let me not cross it out which transports things um in opposite directions. And then finally you have your light driven pump so that when light comes in that provides energy to transport in this case hydrogen ions across the membrane. So those are the three forms of transporters. But now I want to talk to you specifically about a couple of really important transporters that you're going to read about and you need to know about. And the first one is the sodium glucose glucose importer. So you remember sim Porter that is going to transport two molecules in the same direction across the membrane. And the sodium glucose importer allows for glucose uptake or you know, entrance into the sell side us all even. And this is really important even when concentrations are high. So even if there's a lot of glucose in the side us all the sodium glucose importer can still transport more in. And so how does it do this? Well it uses the energy from sodium um that uses that concentration gradient of sodium to trigger glucose uptake into the side of salt. So um how this works is binding of sodium it hands is the binding of glucose. And so the transporter doesn't work unless both of them are bound. And so that allows for uptake of sodium and also glucose into the cell. Now if we think about where in the body these are gonna be most useful is going to be areas of the body that need to take up a lot of glucose. So those are gonna be things their cells like gut epithelial cells. Um And it's found on the ethical surface which is gonna be the sort of I like to think of it as the top, it's not necessarily the top that it's kind of the surface that's facing inwards towards the gut. And there are different transporters that exist on the other side, right? Because it doesn't need to necessarily absorb glucose. There's but it may need to you know, let glucose out of the cell and into the bloodstream for something. Um So if we're looking at the sodium glucose transporter, what you see is that sodium is here it comes in and binds and then that triggers glucose binding into this pocket. Now that both of them are bound. There's a confirmation all change which is really common among transporters. And after this conformational change takes takes place then they can both be released into the side of saul. And so that allows for glucose uptake into the side of salt Even with there's high concentrations. Now, another one that you're gonna read about is bacterial adoption and that is a protein that uses light energy to pump hydrogen ions. So this is kind of a rare, rare protein or transporter. It's found in this arcadia commonly, there's great salt lake in Utah if you're anywhere ever been there. Um and it contains this special molecule that can sense light and once it sense light, it then provides that energy to move a proton to the cell exterior. So this is what this looks like. The light energy comes in. It is recognized by retinol and retinol allows for hydrogen to be pumped across the membrane and to the extra cellular area. So that's back to your adoption is a really important transporter. So now let's turn the page.

Hide transcripts