Photosystem Structure

Hi in this video, I'm gonna be talking about the light dependent reactions of photosynthesis. So if we're going to talk about the light dependent reactions, we need to really understand what the driving proteins are behind these reactions. So the protein that we need to know most about is called a photo system. And so what is the photo system? That's gonna just be protein complexes? And there are two photos two photo systems. But each one is a protein complex where light dependent reactions take place. So where is it? And what is it? What does it consist of? Well, the first thing is photo systems are found in the silo coid membrane and they contain a bunch of different regions that we're just going to have to learn the vocabulary for. So the first is going to be the light harvesting center. You may also see this as the antenna complex. And this part portion of the photo system is responsible for taking in that light energy and turning it into electrical energy. So this process is called photo excitation. Which is when light energy excites an electron and then that electron can be used to turn into something else. But the electronic self is electrical energy, The excited electron itself. Then you have the second region of the photo system and that's called a reaction center. And so this takes in that electron that electrical energy and transfers it to chemical energy. So now we're doing light to electrical energy. We're doing electrical energy to chemical energy. So those are the two different energy transfers in the two different regions in the photo system. So the important thing you need to know is that in order to take in light, the photo system needs some type of pigment that can absorb it. And so this pigment we're all familiar with, this is chlorophyll pigment um and that is going to accept the light. Um and it sound in the chloroplasts. And so the reason that chlorophyll can accept light, you don't really think about, you know why chlorophyll can take in light, but it can take in light because it has this unique chemical structure. Um It has this like light absorbing ring um if you're just interested in what that ring is called, it's called por fin ring, but you don't necessarily need to know about. Um and essentially this ring has easily excitable excitable electrons. These electrons when they're um you know, I can just be very easily excited by light. And when they are excited, they want to release that energy, like very quickly they have all this energy and they want to get rid of it. And so the photo system during photosynthesis uses that excited electron the energy from that excited electron to do a lot of things by converting that energy into different energy forms. And so electrons are really the driving force um in the photo systems and through photosynthesis um and they travel between the two photo systems and other protein complexes um mainly through what we've talked about before are electron carriers. So things that can carry electrons, high energy electrons to other things. So let's look at what a photo system looks like. So we have our two regions here. We have our light harvesting complex and we have our reaction center. And you can see that there's a lot of core field molecules here. And what happens is that the light comes in hits a chlorophyll molecule that excites an electron. That energy is so so so so happy. It jumps around, moves to the reaction center and that. So this is the light energy transferring to electrical energy. And then in the reaction center that electrical energy gets eventually transferred into chemical energy. We're going to go over every single step throughout this entire process of how each of these energy transfers happens. But this is what a photo system looks like. And this is why it's driving photosynthesis. So now let's turn the page.

