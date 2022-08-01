So in this video I'm going to be walking through the steps of gene activation. So remember cell biology likes to do a lot of different steps. We're going to be memorizing a lot of steps, a lot of pathways. And so this is the pathway for gene activation. So first so what happens is regulatory proteins bind to an enhancer and then this binding stimulates the D. N. A. To form a loop which connects the enhancer and the promoter. Once the enhancer and promoter are together, activators come in, interact with co activators to alter chromosome structure. The chromosome structure allows for loosening of the chroma tin. And these activators also interact with a protein known as a mediator. And the mediator facilitates the correct positioning of RNA polymerase and then RNA polymerase can start transcribing. So we're looking at what this looks like. I've sort of notated here each step. So in step one the enhancer is bound and step to this sort of recruits this loop here where the enhancer and the promoter can interact in step three different types of other activators are recruited. Step four is when the mediator helps facilitate the interaction between these activators and RNA plum Race. RNA collaborates. Thing comes in. Um And then finally in step six the gene is transcribed. So those are the six steps to gene activation. So now let's move on

