Combinatorial Control

Hi in this video, I'm gonna be talking about the action of transcription regulators. So the first kind of action that I want to talk about is the fact that transcription regulators work in combination with other proteins. Now I've already mentioned this in previous videos but I really just want to add an extra layer of what I mean and how this whole entire process works. So combinations of regulator proteins work together to regulate or control whichever one you prefer gene expression. So what this means is multiple proteins work together to control the expression of a single gene. So usually how this works is there's a single protein that binds first and this protein has a really high affinity or sort of bind strongly to whatever element it's binding to. And then this finding sort of changes confirmations or recruits other proteins and increases the affinity of all of these other proteins that as they get added on sort of bind more strongly and um really the function this is to limit the number of transcription regulators needed because if they all sort of bind bound very weakly you would need a lot of them to exert some kind of function. Whereas if the affinity is constantly being increased with each one, their binding strongly they can have a stronger function. However expression can be decided by single regulatory protein, meaning that this would be kind of like an on off switch. So you have say 20 proteins there and the 21st one is really what pushes it to stimulate. So if you never get the 24 First one protein to get to the correct area or bind to the correct things, then even if all other 20 proteins are there and ready to go, it needs the 21st to really get started. So turn that switch on and on and off switch. Now The same combinations can control the generation of different cell types. So there are a few transcription factors or transcription regulators that control sets of genes involved in cell differentiation. So you say you have your 20 gene regulators and they are all responsible for creating a kidney cell. And so the all these regulators all control all the genes or most of the genes responsible for differentiating a cell into a kidney cell. So combinations can work on different genes. It's not just every gene has a different combination but sets of genes can have similar ones, especially that result in cell differentiation. Um and then also combinations can be controlled by environmental signals. So response elements for instance our D. N. A sequences and a promoter that bind to regulatory proteins. But response elements binds a regulatory proteins that are stimulated by kind of external signals. So for instance you might read about heat shock response elements but respond when the cell is in temperatures that are really high or different hormones act this way. So hormone signals can activate response elements. And so these are all external signals that can work to regulate the transcription of a gene. So here we have an example of sort of combinations You have your RNA Plymouth race, You have your promoter region here, you can kind of see this little green, you have all these different regulators and to all that all support and work together to support the transcription of a gene. So combinations are really important. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts