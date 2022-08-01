Nuclear Receptors and Hormones

So in this video I'm going to be talking about a really important class of transcription regulators and that is nuclear receptors. And nuclear receptors are transcription regulators that are responsible for sensing hormones. Things like steroids and then rigging regulating gene expression based on hormones. So nuclear receptors contain a few important structures so one is that there's an in terminal domain um and this is a sort of an activation domain, This is really what's activated by the hormone and then there's a second structure, a DNA binding domain which is going to interact with the D. N. A. And then support some type of transcription regulation. So nuclear receptors also have things known as inverted repeats which are sequences of nucleotides um that are followed downstream of of something down later downstream by kind of a reverse compliment. So reverse compliment. It's kind of a fancy term that we use in genetics a lot to actually talk about the sequence of the gene. Um but the inverted repeat is exactly what it sounds like. It's just kind of a reverse of a reverse sequence of the one upstream nuclear receptors contain a lot of these and the nuclear receptor itself binds a region of DNA called the hormone response elements. So these are going to be inverted repeats that many nuclear receptors find. So here's an example of hormone activation. Now there's a lot of fancy things here, you don't need to know about. Just realize that outside of here is the side of plasm and inside is the nucleus but not a cell, it's a nucleus and we have our hormone here that enters into the cell, interacts with a variety of things To activate transcription. And transcription eventually results in the development of a protein and some kind of change cell function in response to the hormone itself. So this is how hormones work. So now let's move on.

