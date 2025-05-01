Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology2h 49m
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells1h 14m
- 3. Energy1h 33m
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes2h 31m
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein2h 31m
- 6. Proteins1h 36m
- 7. Gene Expression1h 42m
- 8. Membrane Structure1h 4m
- 9. Transport Across Membranes1h 52m
- 10. Anerobic Respiration1h 5m
- 11. Aerobic Respiration1h 11m
- 12. Photosynthesis52m
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport2h 18m
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles19m
- Protein Sorting9m
- ER Processing and Transport20m
- Golgi Processing and Transport17m
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins15m
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast7m
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways10m
- Endocytic Pathways21m
- Exocytosis6m
- Peroxisomes5m
- Plant Vacuole4m
- 14. Cell Signaling1h 28m
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement1h 39m
- 16. Cell Division3h 5m
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction50m
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues48m
- 19. Stem Cells13m
- 20. Cancer44m
- 21. The Immune System1h 6m
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology1h 41m
- The Light Microscope5m
- Electron Microscopy6m
- The Use of Radioisotopes4m
- Cell Culture8m
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins7m
- Studying Proteins9m
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization2m
- DNA Cloning12m
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR6m
- DNA Sequencing5m
- DNA libraries5m
- DNA Transfer into Cells2m
- Tracking Protein Movement2m
- RNA interference4m
- Genetic Screens13m
- Bioinformatics3m
9. Transport Across Membranes
Ion Channels and Neurons
Multiple Choice
Which type of cell is structurally adapted for transmitting rapid electrical messages over long distances in the body?
A
Skeletal muscle fiber
B
Erythrocyte (red blood cell)
C
Hepatocyte (liver cell)
D
Neuron (nerve cell)
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In the central nervous system (CNS), which type of glial cell is the most abundant?
7
views
Multiple Choice
In a typical neuron, which part contains the nucleus and most of the cell’s organelles?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of ion channels and neuronal signaling, what is the primary function of a nerve cell (neuron)?
2
views
Open Question
Match the following neuron structure with its definition
i. Cell Body ____________
ii. Myelin Sheath ____________
iii. Nerve Terminal ____________
iv. Nodes of Ranvier ____________
v. Synapse ____________
a. Junction through which the signal is transmitted
b. End of the axon that branches to pass the neurons message to many cells
c. Core of the neuron
d. Insulates the axon so ions do not leak out of the membrane
e. Patches of ion channels that interrupt the sheath for neuron signaling
191
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
What neuron structure is responsible for ensuring that ions do not leak out of the axon membrane?
225
views
