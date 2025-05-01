Match the following neuron structure with its definition

i. Cell Body ____________

ii. Myelin Sheath ____________

iii. Nerve Terminal ____________

iv. Nodes of Ranvier ____________

v. Synapse ____________





a. Junction through which the signal is transmitted

b. End of the axon that branches to pass the neurons message to many cells

c. Core of the neuron

d. Insulates the axon so ions do not leak out of the membrane

e. Patches of ion channels that interrupt the sheath for neuron signaling