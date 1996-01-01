Skip to main content
Cell Biology9. Transport Across MembranesIon Channels and Neurons
Open Question

Match the following neuron structure with its definition 

i. Cell Body                  ____________ 

ii. Myelin Sheath         ____________ 

iii. Nerve Terminal       ____________ 

iv. Nodes of Ranvier   ____________ 

v. Synapse                   ____________ 


a. Junction through which the signal is transmitted 

b. End of the axon that branches to pass the neurons message to many cells 

c. Core of the neuron 

d. Insulates the axon so ions do not leak out of the membrane 

e. Patches of ion channels that interrupt the sheath for neuron signaling

