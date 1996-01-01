Match the following neuron structure with its definition
i. Cell Body ____________
ii. Myelin Sheath ____________
iii. Nerve Terminal ____________
iv. Nodes of Ranvier ____________
v. Synapse ____________
a. Junction through which the signal is transmitted
b. End of the axon that branches to pass the neurons message to many cells
c. Core of the neuron
d. Insulates the axon so ions do not leak out of the membrane
e. Patches of ion channels that interrupt the sheath for neuron signaling
