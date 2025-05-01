- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
Ion Channels and Neurons: Videos & Practice Problems
Ion Channels and Neurons Practice Problems
Which part of the neuron is primarily responsible for receiving signals from other neurons?
A patient is experiencing delayed reflexes. Which part of the action potential process might be malfunctioning?
If a neuron is unable to return to its resting membrane potential after an action potential, which channel is most likely malfunctioning?
Which sequence of events correctly describes the conversion of an electrical signal to a chemical signal at the synapse?
A drug that increases the activity of GABA in the brain would likely have what effect on neuronal activity?
How might a toxin that blocks voltage-gated calcium channels affect neurotransmitter release?
In a scenario where neurotransmitter recycling is impaired, which step of neuronal signaling is directly affected?
A mutation in a voltage-gated sodium channel results in it remaining open longer than normal. What effect would this have on neuronal signaling?
What is the primary role of voltage-gated sodium channels in action potential propagation?
In a patient with a genetic mutation that affects vesicle fusion at the synapse, what aspect of neuronal signaling is most likely impaired?
How might repeated exposure to a specific neurotransmitter affect synaptic plasticity?
What effect would a drug that inhibits acetylcholine breakdown have on muscle contraction?