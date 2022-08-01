Histone Modifications

So we now know about the different states of chroma tin. But we haven't or haven't explained yet how they actually formed those different states. And so this video is going to be really focusing on different protein modifications that form the different condensation states of D. N. A. So because chrome aton is made up of DNA and protein and the majority of that protein actually are histone proteins. Histone proteins are proteins responsible for packaging and condensing the D. N. A. So how this happens is because each histone protein contains an interminable tail and on this tale has very um has sort of a long string of amino acids that can be modified. Um And these modifications affect the condensation of D. N. A. So some modifications make it more condensed and some modifications that get less condensed. Now the two most common modifications are assimilation and methylation and I just added in parentheses here what actually is being added um The chemical structure that's being added. Although you usually don't need to know um these exact chemical formulas just sort of know the names of titillation and methylation. So what assimilation does is it removes a positive charged from the histone and this results in a loosening of chromosome structure. So the chroma teen sort of expands a little and genes can be accessed methylation on the other hand tightens chromosome structure and actually can prevent assimilation. So um if we were to just sort of do a quick practice question here assimilation would be what's causing either loosening or tightening of protein. Right assimilation would be loosening and listening and methylation would be tightening. So um sometimes when this happens we kind of think, okay, well, you know each one of these amino acids, you know, there's can be a simulation on this one of methylation on this one. Um and they all happen independently, but sometimes there can actually be this chain reaction. And what happens there is that, you know, one amino acid gets some type of either a methylation or circulation gets some type of modification. But because of that modification it triggers all the rest of the amino acids kind of down the line to have the same modification. So you get this long linear chain of similar histone modifications which can really affect a very um long stretch of protein. And so these um although these chain reactions can't go on forever or everything would be expressed all the time and that would just be complete destruction. Um so eventually they're stopped by barrier sequences which can kind of separate saying, okay, this is condensed protein and this is non condensed protein. And even though there's a chain reaction going on, you're stopping here because you're not going to move on to this condensed chromosomes section. So um assimilation and methylation. So let's actually just let me move out of the way. We'll take a look. So remember you have the nuclear zone core. So these are the histone proteins and they are actually right now formed into a nuclear zone cleo zone and they all have these little tails. You can see them hanging off here um with amino acids on them and each one of these amino acids can be modified various ways. Now I talked about methylation and assimilation, but you'll see there's all these other types of things that can happen to that I didn't ness really talk about but still exists. And so you can see that all of these different amino acids. So here's a long stretch of oscillations, here's a long stretch of methylation. So all of these um all of these amino acids can be modified in so many different ways and these modifications affect protein structure. So now let's move on.

