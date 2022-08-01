Chromatin Structure

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the abbey genetic code. So first before we can talk about the epigenetic code we need to know what we're talking about and how we need to do that is actually make sure we understand the definition of protein. So what is chrome button do you remember? Right so crow maten is the combination of D. N. A. Plus protein. So we're not just focused on the D. N. A. Itself. For focus on this sort of globular picture of D. N. A. And protein or global globular global picture of DNA and protein. And so the chroma tin which is DNA and protein can exist in two forms. So these are you chrome button or hetero comitan. So the these two states are defined based on how condensed the D. N. A. Is so you chroma tin is less condensed. Yeah, D. N. A. Structure. And so because it's not tightly packed that allows the D. N. A. To be accessible to other proteins. Hetero croton on the other hand is more condensed. And so that means that the genes that are found on hetero comment on are generally not expressed because it's so tightly condensed that things that you know transcription factors and things that would express jeans can't bind there, they can't access the D. N. A. And so um these genes are expressed so therefore hetero comitan usually contains only a few genes. Um And so hetero chrome attend is found mainly in regions of the chromosome that don't contain a lot of genes including centrum ears and telomeres now because hetero comitan has this such strong effect of not allowing gene expression. There is this nearby region called the zone of inactivation and this is based on how close the jeans are, too hetero comitan. So the closer they are to hetero comment in the less likely they're going to be expressed or the less highly they're going to be expressed. So um so what this the fancy term for this is position effects, but it just means that the, you know, the closer the gene is too hetero comitan, the less it's going to be expressed. So if we just take a second to look uh this example here, you can see that you chrome aton is here. Um and this sort of is the active form because it's not not as condensed and different proteins or things can come in and they can bind and you know transcribe the gene or do whatever they need to. Whereas hetero chrome aton, these genes are generally silent because they're so tightly packed that really nothing nothing can come in here and access. There's just no points to where it combined. Um So it remains silent and the genes remain unexpressed. So now let's move on.

