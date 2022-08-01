in this video, we're gonna be talking about reading the epigenetic code. So we've talked about how histone proteins can have all these different modifications on them. But you can imagine because there's so many modifications and so many amino acids that reading the genetic epigenetic code which is the histone modification code can be extremely difficult. You know what combinations of modifications do what And so um each nuclear zone has a different set or pattern of modification. And these um modifications are actually really carefully controlled because once the nuclear zone has been modified that these modifications of assimilation or methylation not only affect chromosome condensation but it can also attract other proteins which can do various things to the D. N. A. And so um as the cell is going, you know this is sort of a dynamic process. It's not just stationary. So as the cell needs you know more gene expression or less gene expression or it needs to divide um all of these modifications have to constantly change to adapt to the cells needs in order to allow you know replication of this D. N. A. Or expression of this gene or um you know inhibition of this other gene. So all of these modifications are not only really complex because there's so many different of them but also very complex because they're always changing. So um there is one um complex called the crow metin remodeling complex and this is a complex that uses a T. P. Um energy or energy from a T. P. To change the position of DNA in the nucleus zone So so far we've actually just talked about you know amino acids and modifications but actually there's a second kind of layer of understanding the epigenetic code because the nuclear zones aren't stationary on a specific sequence of D. N. A. They can move to allow access or to constrict a region of D. N. A. And how they do this is through comment and remodeling complexes which allow for specific DNA sequences to become more or less complex. So um here's an example of histone remodeling. So you can see here you have your nuclear zones. Yeah here and there's this protein that wants to come in and bind. But it can't because there's a nuclear zone in the way. So this chromosome complex the chromosome remodeling complexes come in and move histone down. So it exposes this D. N. A. Which then can move forward and do whatever it needs to do express the gene replicate the gene whatever. So that's how that happens. So with ePI genetics there's actually this really unique thing that you've probably never heard of before which is epigenetic inheritance. And so um we can think of inheritance usually as people inheriting D. N. A. Or inheriting genes from their parents. But there's actually this whole field that really just sort of newly discovered. That's very exciting. That is actually epigenetic inheritance. So this is the fact that you can actually inherit chroma tin structure. So not just the D. N. A. And the genes itself but you can actually inherit the condensation state of the D. N. A. And so histone modifications can be passed on to daughter cells. So this can happen through um just sort of normal cell division. So when skin cells divide they can remain they can keep their histone modifications. But there's also some evidence that this can actually happen in germ cells when passing down to offspring. And so how this happens is like it happened with the histone codes. Amino acids on the tail of the his stones are violently modified. They affect the condensation and that is passed down to either you know another generation of skin cells or liver cells but potentially also to offspring. So this inheritance actually allows for this process called uh cell memory which is a type of non genetic inheritance. And so let me scroll up a little non genetic inheritance. So we think of inheritance as being all genetic just genes being passed. But epigenetic inheritance is actually non genetic. And the fact that just these modifications being passed down to cellular offspring. So now let's move on.

