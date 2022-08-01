so another type of protein regulation that I really want to talk about is the GTP and calcium binding and so binding. So let's first talk about GTP so binding and hydraulic sis of GTP acts as a major source of protein regulation and how it does this is because proteins can bind to G. T. P. In a special sort of domain or binding site GTP binding domain and then um GTP is usually hydrolyzed to form G. D. P. And in this process it can result in confirmation all changes of itself um that usually in activates its GTP form and then when it does this it can control you know its own self so the protein itself or it can control the functions of other proteins that it might be bound to. And so an example of this is going to a big example of this is gonna be the Wrasse protein and that's a major GTP binding regulator. And actually wrasse is sort of mis regulated or mutated in a ton of cancer. So it's really important for protein regulation to have this GTP GDP um transition taken care of and so um I'm going to give an example of this in a second if it's not entirely clear. But first I want to talk about the second form and that's binding of cal calcium can regulate a variety of proteins. So calcium concentration has generally kept very low in the side of saul and so if for some reason something triggers a change in that concentration. So there is now a high concentration of calcium. The side of saul it can activate or inactivate a bunch of proteins that bind calcium and respond to calcium signals. So calcium is a big protein regulator. But let's get back here to the GTP protein. So you can see here that there's an inactive form of this protein with uh some type of G protein bound GDP and then it becomes activated when it then has G. T. P. And so um proteins can go back and forth between these two states um inactivating or activating itself. Or it can inactivate or activate say other proteins that it might be bound to. For instance if this is a third protein it can inactivate this protein or it can activate this protein depending on how the particular g. Protein works. So that's GTP hydraulic sis and calcium binding. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts