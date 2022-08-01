Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about protein machines. So protein machines are protein complexes that contain 10 or more proteins. And these machines generally have interchangeable or dynamic and dynamic parts, meaning that the parts are constantly coming in, they're moving around, they're changing being replaced. So these protein machines are actively moving protein machines. And so in order for these protein machines to have a function, each part has to be specific or positioned in a very specific way so that the protein can exert its function. So control of these machines or how these machines are regulated. Remember this is a protein regulation topic um depends on control of each individual part. So if there's one protein missing that protein machine isn't gonna work. So each protein of these 10 or more proteins have to be positioned correctly and regulated independently so that they all can come together and work as a single machine. So if you were to look at what this looks like, this is an example of one. Um you don't need to know anything about this right now. Um or what all these proteins are. Just get an overall view here that there's a bunch of proteins involved in this protein machine and each one of them have to be independently regulated um to arrive here at the right time for the right function. And so protein machines are super important and a big part of protein regulation so that they can exert their function. So now let's move on

Hide transcripts