Proofreading

Hello everyone in this lesson. We're going to be talking about DNA proof reading and the fixing of errors in D. N. A. And we're going to be talking about how new nucleotides are added onto the end of a growing DNA strand. Okay so we've talked about DNA replication and we've talked about that whole process but we haven't really talked about the fact that nothing is perfect. We make mistakes and so does the D. N. A. Polymerase. These are gonna be things called mutations errors in the genetic code whenever the incorrect base is put down. Now mutations can be made in many ways radiation different mutations. But this is one of the main ways that mutations are created. And that is due to the fact that D. N. A polymerase isn't always perfect and it doesn't always correctly match the correct base pairs. But overall DNA replication is highly accurate. It's extremely accurate. When you think about it, there's really the only one error per 10 million base pairs. Which is pretty good. If you think about it you're like wow only one error per 10 million base pairs. That's pretty great. But realize that inside each cell there are three billion base pairs in the human genome. There are three billion base pairs. So if DNA polymerase makes a mistake, every 10 million base pairs you're kind of likely you're going to get mistake right. So even though it's rare it does happen. So what does D. N. A polymerase do, how does it fix this issue? Well the cell doesn't want mutations. So it has this ability inside of the D. N. A polymerase called proof reading and proof reading is the ability of preliminaries to double check and correct its mismatched bases. And it does this by kind of putting down a base and then looking back back at it and making sure that it's right and then moving on to the next space. Now the D. N. A polymerase that is actively building the new strands of D. N. A. Can do this. There are other mechanisms by other DNA polymerase is that come along after this fact to fix mutations. But we're not really going to talk about that in this lesson right now. We're just going to talk about DNA polymerase is proof reading ability and fixing the mistakes as it's building the new strand of DNA. So like I said, proof reading occurs before the next nucleotide is added. So like I said basically DNA polymerase puts down a base that it believes is complementary to the template strand looks at it and says is this correct? If it is it moves on If it's not it is going to remove that incorrect base and then put the correct one in its place. How does it do this? It has this really neat ability called the eggs on nucleus activity. Specifically the 3 to 5 prime eggs a nucleus activity. Oh I'm sorry I am in the way they're guys let me scroll down a little bit. Okay so the eggs a nucleus activity. If you remember proteins that are eggs, a nucleus is actually remove base pairs at the ends of DNA strands, proteins that are indo nuclear bases actually cut base pairs out of the middle of the DNA strand. But DNA polymerase is also an exotic nucleus, meaning that it can look at the end of the strand that it is creating. And if the last base is incorrect it simply cuts it off and puts a new one in and it's 3-5 prime eggs a nucleus activity. This can kind of be kind of confusing. So let me let me show you real quick. So let's say that this in black is our template strand. Oh sorry about that guys, this is our template strand and this is going to be the three prime end and this is the five prime end of the template Now. What do we know about the process of DNA replication? Remember we learned that a primer is put down and then the new strand of D N A is going to be made and it's gonna be made in this direction. Remember that this direction is the five prime to three prime direction, That is the direction the D N A is created. But which direction would the D N A be removed? It would be the opposite direction. Right, so you create D N A. In the five prime to three prime direction. You remove a base from the end of the strands of D. N. A. In the three prime to five prime direction. And that is because that strand or that base of DNA. That is being removed. Being removed in that direction by the D. N. A. Preliminaries. Okay I hope that makes sense. Just know that the direction in which the D. N. A polymerase removes an incorrect base is the opposite direction in which it adds new bases. So that kind of makes sense? Right? You're adding in one direction and if you mess up you got to take a step back in the backwards direction, that's all that this particular DNA polymerase is doing. But it is given a fancy name called the 3 to 5 prime eggs, a nucleus activity which is also the proof reading activity. Okay but you're probably going to need to know this name. 3 to 5 prime eggs or nucleus activity. I have seen this intestine quizzes. They're going to ask you to know this. They're also going to ask you to know what proof reading means. Okay. Alright so now that we've talked about proof reading. Let's talk about why D. N. A. Can only build in the 5 to 3 prime direction. Why can new nucleotides only be added to the three prime end of the D. N. A. I know that I've told you this over and over and over again. But I haven't really told you why this is the case. So now we're going to go over why this is the process that happens. Okay so we know the D. N. A. Can only be synthesized in the 5 to 3 direction. Now let's learn about why that is and the reason that this happens is going to be dealing with the structure of the nucleotides themselves. So nuclear ties that are utilized to build new strands of DNA are commonly called D. N. T. P. S. Or deoxyribonucleic nucleus side. Try phosphates and deoxyribonucleic is referring to the sugar that is unique to D. N. A nucleoside. Try phosphates basically. That's going to be those new click bases in those nitrogenous bases with phosphate groups added onto them. So think of a base and its sugar with its phosphate. We know what a nuclear tide looks like. But now imagine it with three phosphates and not just one. This is very important. All nucleotides before they are added to a strand of DNA. Have three phosphates. And after they've been added to a strand of DNA, they only have one phosphate. So D. N. T. P. S. Have three phosphate groups attached to the D. N. A nucleus side. Then what's going to happen to of these phosphate groups are kind of ripped off. Now does this make you think of anything else? Let me ask you whenever we learned about A. T. P. What happens, remember a teepee? Adenosine tri phosphate has three phosphate groups. Now how is energy released? You cut off one of those phosphate groups right? And then you have a D. P. Seen di phosphate. So whenever you cut off one of those phosphates you release energy. Think of that same process that's happening here. D. N. T. P. S. Have three phosphate groups. And when they cut off two of them energy is released in this process. This energy that is released from these nuclear sides is going to be the energy to power DNA synthesis. We know that this process is going to take energy but I haven't really told you where it comes from. This is where it comes from. Now. The reason that this can only occur on the three prime end of the new strands of D. N. A. Is going to be because of these phosphate groups. And how they are removed. The three prime end of the growing D. N. A. Strand helps remove two of the phosphate groups. The three prime end and D. N. A polymerase actually remove these two phosphate groups and then put on the new nuclear tied. And that is going to be why new nucleotides can only be added to the three prime end. And we know this because the five prime end will not undergo this reaction. It will not help remove these two phosphate groups. So nothing happens. So the three prime end is the only end that D. N. A polymerase can work with with these D. N. T. P. S. To build the new strand of D. N. A. Okay so I know I talked about a lot in this lesson but I'm just gonna go over it really briefly and we have some pictures because I know that some of these topics can be a little bit complex. So I'm going to talk about or I'm going to show you the picture of the thing that we just talked about, the D. N. T. P. S. So we're gonna start with this picture here. And I'm gonna go out of the picture. So you can see all of this image. Okay so this right here is the growing strand of new D. N. A. So this is the new D. N. A strand that is actively having new nucleotides added to it. Now this guy right here in blue is the D. N. T. P. So D. N. T. P. And that is because it is a. D. Oxy ribose sugar with a base and three phosphate groups. Now look at this, this is going to be the three prime end of the D. N. A. And this is a peer is the five prime end of the D. N. A. Hopefully you remember why this is and that's because this is going to be the three prime carbon of the de oxy ribose sugar. And this new nucleotide is being added to the three prime end the three prime carbon of this growing strands of D. N. A. So we have the three prime end which is actively attacking these phosphate groups. And it will remove two of these phosphate groups with the help of D. N. A. Polymerase. So when those two phosphate groups are removed energy is released. And then we end up with this over here we have our new strand of D. N. A. Which has an added nucleotide. So we have our new nucleotide in blue right here which has been added to the strand of D. N. A. And then we have our two phosphate groups that have been removed. The process of removing these two phosphate groups releases energy and allows this process to happen. So this is what we just talked about in why D. N. A. Can only be elongated on the three prime end. And that is because the three prime end in conjunction with the D. N. A. Polymerase attacks these phosphate groups, removes two of the phosphate groups from the D. N. T. P. S. Releases energy. And then this energy is used by D. N. A. Polymerase to attach the new nuclear tied to the growing strand of D. N. A. I hope this visual is helpful because I know that this process can be a little bit confusing. Okay so now I'm going to come back into the picture because now we're gonna move on to the other topic that we talked about. We're going to talk about proof reading over here. Remember we talked about proof reading in the beginning of this lesson and that's the fact that D. N. A polymerase can correct any mistakes that it has created. So you can see our D. N. A. Polymerase is moving in this direction creating this new strand of of D. N. A. But wait a second. Something happens, something goes wrong. This is an error. Do sees bind with T. S. No. Remember that in D. N. A. A binds with T. And C. Binds with G. So the D. N. A polymerase has created a mistake here. See does not bind with tea. T only binds with A. So this base right here is the error. So it's going to use its proof reading ability. It's going to see that this base is incorrect. And then it's going to use its 3 to 5 prime, three prime to five prime eggs, o nucleus activity to remove this sea bass to remove that Cytisine. So it's going to use that eggs a nucleus activity to pull out that incorrect base. And then what happens? Well the correct base is added. Oh sorry this is the correct base that is added right here. So it has fixed its mistake. And instead of placing a C. There it now has the correct base which is the A. So that is a diagram of how the 3 to 5 prime eggs a nucleus and proof reading activity actually works. The DNA polymerase notices that it has put down the incorrect base, removes it and simply puts down the correct base and then keeps going. So I know we talked about a lot in this lesson. Hopefully it wasn't too terribly confusing and hopefully the diagrams helped. Just remember that proof reading is a very integral part of our DNA synthesis. We don't want to have mutations. So D. N. A polymerase is able to fix some of the errors that it creates. And also remember that D. N. A polymerase only works in one direction and that is going to be due to the structure of the three prime end of the D. N. A. And the structure of the D. N. T. P. S. And their three phosphate groups, which release energy and allow the process of the elongation of a new strand to be created. Okay everyone, let's go on to our next topic.

