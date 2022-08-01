Translocators

So in this video we're going to talk about trans membrane transport which occurs through what are known as protein trans locators. So protein trans locators are proteins that trans locate which makes complete sense proteins across different types of organ l membranes. So typically trans locators were to trans locate a protein from the side of salt into membranes like the er mitochondria or chloroplasts. And so in order to pass proteins actually in order to pass these trans locators, proteins actually have to unfold. Um and then that trans locator can transport them across so they're directed here. Very similarly they have signal sequences that direct them to this organ al into these trans locators and then I'm usually the on the inside of the organ L you know, this unfolded protein so it now needs to be folded. So typically there are chaperone proteins that are present within the organ L. Itself and that help fold that protein again once it is trans located across. So here we have the mitochondria, this is mido and we have our trans locator here. And so we have this protein with this signal sequences the mido signal sequence and it is unfolded and passed into the mitochondria. The signal sequence is removed and then chaperone proteins come in and help re fold this protein back up into its normal form so that's protein translocation. Let's not move on

