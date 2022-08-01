Vesicular Transport

Okay so now we're going to talk about vesicles transport and vesicles transport. We're going to talk about through transport vesicles. Now what transport vesicles are. They're just really small membrane enclosed compartments that transport things and proteins throughout the cell. So how transport vesicles form and how they end up fusing is they actually pinch off in one compartment. Say the endo plasma particular. Um And then when they get to the play where they're going to end up wherever they're transporting something they're gonna fuse with that other membrane. So let's say there's a protein it's being synthesized in the er but that protein isn't meant for the er it's meant for the plasma membrane. Well what would happen is after that protein to synthesize a it's going to be in the membrane or attached somehow to the membrane so that it's incorporated into the vesicles. All right then it's going to pinch off. I didn't do that right, there we go. It's gonna pinch off. Now we have our little protein here attached to the vesicles and make it red so you can see it. And what we get is we get a vesicles here it's gonna be double membrane and we have our little protein. Now that protein can go on and travel anywhere else in the cell. And when it gets there this membrane is going to fuse with whatever compartment it's trying to release this protein into. So it can be the er to the plasma membrane. It can be the gold G. To the E. R. It can be I don't know anywhere to the mitochondria like any type of transport that can happen into or out of the cell is really transported via transport vesicles. Now inside of a transport vesicles. That environment can be very different depending on the transport vesicles. So it can differ from vesicles vesicles. It also can differ from the cida plaza. So you can have a real high concentration of a protein or a molecule. Innovest ical and a very low concentration of it outside of the testicle. You can have three vesicles each with different proteins going to different places. So the content of a vest ical is really just so independent of other vesicles in the cytoplasm itself and it can really hold most proteins and molecules. So anything soluble insoluble membrane attached can be transported this way. So you can imagine how important this type of transport is for the entire cell. So let's look at a picture of what this looks like. We have our nucleus, we have our E. R. Here and you can see that there's some type of protein that's been made this screen purple protein here and it needs to get to the plasma membrane which we can see it up here is where it ends up. So what happens is the vesicles buds off the er and we can see it here and then goes into the golgi and you can see this protein traveling through the Golgi. There's actually a couple of different ways this can travel through the Golgi but that's not for this video. We'll talk about that in another video. But one of the ways potentially it could transport is through vesicles. Um So that is a possibility here. But once it gets to the to the trans face of the golgi, instead of going to butt off into another vesicles and then make its way to the plasma membrane where that membrane is gonna fuse with the plasma membrane. And then we finally have this protein where it's supposed to be, which is in the plasma membrane. So that is vesicular transport. The transport vesicles with that. Let's turn the page.

