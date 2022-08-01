Transcription Regulators Action

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about transcription regulators of gene expression. So transcription regulators are exactly what they sound like they are things that regulate transcription but how do they work. So transcription regulators control gene expression by either activating or repressing the transcription of genes. So transcription all were pressure repressors um turn off genes and therefore inhibit transcription. And so how they do this is they usually have some type of protein protein interaction with either activators that sort of compete with them for binding or other proteins that stimulate transcription in order to block it. Now transcription activators turn genes on and therefore activate transcription. And generally how transcription activators work is they work with promoters um in order to make them fully functional. So that RNA polymerase combined and then transcribe the gene. Now activators and repressors often don't work alone. They can work with these co activators or co oppressors which also helped to co control transcription. Um And they do this by you know a lot of different ways facilitating transcription through interacting with RNA polymerase or altering chromosome structure or activating regulatory other regulatory proteins. So but they just can help the activator proteins stimulate transcription or inhibit it. And then there's a special type of protein called the mediator which is a big protein complex and it sort of interacts between the regulatory proteins and RNA polymerase to facilitate whatever is going to happen whether that's activation or inhibition. So if we're going to look at this and then back out of the way you can see that we have jeans here in red um and then these promoter regions here and you have an activator bind and that causes transcription. And if you have a repressor bind that blocks blocks transcription and therefore that doesn't happen now in this image. I've shown them working by themselves. So there's there's one activator and one repressor, but in the cell rarely do they ever work alone and require interactions and other proteins to be fully functional. So some of some of these factors are things like transcription factors which can be recruited to the area to regulate gene expression. There are two types of transcription factors that I really want to talk about. These are the general transcription factors and these are the ones binding into the core promoter site. So if you go back to some of our earlier lessons where we talked about transcription, these are the general transcription factors are found in every transcribed gene. Things like T F I H T F I B, you remember back to the video what these do. But then there's also sequence specific factors and these also buying to regulatory sites but generally the proteins that are sequence specific only bind to specific sequences, which makes sense. So you have the general transcription factors which are present any time of genes transcribed and you have specific ones that are recruited only to certain genes because each gene is regulated differently. So if we're to look at what this looks like. Yeah, you guys can still see this image. Um so we have, you know, all these different factors that we've talked about enhancers which can be really far away promoters. We have RNA polymerase, which is going to transcribe the gene. And this here, this blue thing here is the gene and you have all these different transcription factors, activator proteins and variety of different things that activate the transcription of this gene. So they're all working together in combination to promote this activation. Um so not just a single factor. So now let's move on.

Hide transcripts