Okay, so now we've talked about transcription initiation but let's talk about transcription elongation. So after RNA polymerase get started it's got to transcribe the whole thing. So it has to actually work to continually stay on and elongate the RNA transcript so that the entire gene is transcribed. So how does it do this? Well there are proteins that actually travel with RNA polymerase sort of bind to the RNA plum rice and continually open up the DNA strand so that RNA polymerase can continually transcribe the gene that it's transcribing. So one of these we've already talked about this is T. F. I. I. H. It continually travels and it's the one responsible for opening around 12 to 14 base pairs at a time. So RNA polymerase can continue down the strand Now. How does RNA primaries actually transcribe DNA to RNA? Well, it is responsible for catalyzing um bosco di ester bonds between rival nucleotides during transcription. So if you remember back to some of our earlier topics, phosphate ester bonds and the bonds that form between that form between RNA and DNA and different nucleotides. Um And so RNA polymerase is the enzyme that has to actually inform those bonds. And so these reactions don't require energy and input of energy because they are energetically favorable. It ends up releasing two phosphates. You don't necessarily need to know the two phosphates. Just sort of know these are energetically favorable reactions don't require energy but it is kind of this kind of overwhelming process. You think of how many nucleotides are in every single gene, These nucleotides are added one at a time. But very quickly, probably around 1000 nucleotides a minute. Which is a huge amount of nucleotides to even think about processing in a minute. And so um like I said, these factors move along with the RNA Plymouth race. Help keep it attached, help keep it catalyzing, help open the D. N. A. So it has access to it. And all these factors we call elongation factors because they're helping the RNA polymerase to elongate the transcript. So just as a quick reminder what bosco di ester bonds are. So here we have different nucleotides and you can see here the phosphor di ester bonds forming between them. So this is what RNA plum rice does. Now another thing that RNA polymerase does is RNA plumb arises catalyze is RNA transcription in a five prime three prime direction. So if you remember um D. N. A. Is uh you know they're different directions of the DNA backbone on each strand. And so you can actually see this here, you have your D. N. A. Oh God, your D N. A. A five prime three prime and its other strand is five prime, 23 prime. Now here you have this sort of the transcription factors or the transcription initiation complex and you have your are in a race which is here. Now, what this means is that it transcribes in a five prime 23 prime direction means that it actually has to bind on the three prime side, which you can see here. And it transcribes this way until it's done and it leaves. But what you get you get an RNA transcript that is going five prime 23 prime. But just remember in order for this to transcribe in a five prime three prime, it actually has to bind to three prime end so that it can transcribe the appropriate way. So that was transcription elongation. Let's move on.

Hide transcripts