Okay, so now we're gonna talk about transcription termination. So so far you know RNA polymerase has been chugging along, it's been transcribing elongating the transcript but it's done. And so um how does it know it's done? Well it knows it's done because it reaches a terminator which is generally just a stop site, a stop sequence for transcription. So when it reaches this this terminator, what happens is the phosphates on the tail are removed. So if you remember in order for RNA polymerase to initiate, it had to be had to have a phosphate on it. And so in order to stop that phosphate has to be removed. And so that gets removed by protein phosphate. Asus which are enzymes that remove phosphates. Now the newly de phosphor related or the protein or the enzyme without phosphates um is free to go somewhere else. Go to a different gene become phosphor related again and start again. Doesn't need any kind of extra things. As soon as it's done it can start all over. So if we're to look at this um let me move out of the way you've seen a similar picture to this before where you have RNA polymerase but now I've added a phosphate. You can see here, so it's transcribing this way and it eventually reaches some kind of termination sequence of terminator and that sequence releases on a plane arrays from its phosphate and then that is free to go transcribe somewhere else wherever it wants to. So that's transcription. So now let's move on

