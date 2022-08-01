Transcription Overview

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about DNA transcription. So in this video we're really going to be just doing a brief overview of some concepts that we need to know about transcription before we get into more nitty gritty details. So transcription is the process that changes DNA to RNA. And so how is that process catalyzed? Well that through enzymes known as RNA polymerase and RNA polymerase is the class of enzymes that tran scribe DNA. So I made this little table. Um This has you know RNA Plymouth race um what organism it's in and then also what it transcribed. So the first one which I've already highlighted is just called RNA polymerase. That's in pro cario and it does all pro carry attic RNA. Now you carry those are a little more complex. Um And so they actually have three which are very easily labeled RNA polymerase 12 and three. Um And they all work in eukaryotes. And but because there are three different classifications that means they do different types of RNA RNA polymerase. One focuses on our RNA. A. RNA polymerase two focuses on M. R. N. A. And R. N. A. Plumber. He's three focuses on T. R. N. A. Now we're gonna be talking a lot about transcription. Um And most of our focus on transcription will be focusing on M. RNA. And that's the RNA that forms proteins. So RNA polymerase two is going to be a big player. Um you need to know about the other ones really that they exist and they do other types of RNA is but we're not going to be focusing on them as much. So how does transcription work? Well transcription uses one strand of DNA as a template to produce a single stranded RNA. And so this D. N. A template can encode for one gene or it can encode for multiple. So for prokaryotes they're called policy straw nick meaning that a single um DNA that's transcribed into a single R. N. A. Can encode for multiple genes. Whereas eukaryotes are a term called mono sis tronic which means that the single RNA encodes for only one gene. So just an example of this down here, let me move out of the way you have your mono cis tronic here which encodes for one gene and your policies. Tronic here which encodes for multiple genes. And this is on a single RNA transcript. Now one thing to know is when we're talking about RNA transcription, we're talking about RNA polymerase and of course it's not perfect. Nothing in cell biology is just absolutely perfect. There are errors and these errors for RNA polymerase is about one mistake every 10 to the fourth nucleotides. Um which is not nearly as accurate as the D. N. A polymerase which is responsible for replicating D. N. A. Will be replicating and that's actually 10 to the seven. So it's actually much worse than the D. N. A polymerase that replicates DNA. But that's okay because it gets the job done. Um And so yeah that's transcription. So now let's let's turn the page.

