Hi in this video, we're gonna be talking about passive transport, focusing specifically on diffusion and osmosis. So, first, let's talk about diffusion diffusion is the movement of molecules towards equilibrium and it's unassisted considered passive transport, passive movement and generally it's limited to small, uncharged, non polar molecules. And so this is because these types of molecules require no energy input across the membrane and as long as they're moving the molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. Now with simple diffusion, what we're going to see is this term called a partition coefficient. And what this measures is actually measures the ability of non polar soliah bility of something in a non polar solvent. And so why am I talking about this? And why am I defining this here? Well, because generally if the molecule that's trying to pass the membrane has greater lipid soluble itty, meaning that it dissolves really well and non polar solvents or things like oil, then it's generally going to diffuse faster across the membrane. Um And so that's kind of a measurement that's used to describe things that will move across the membrane through diffusion. So, simple diffusion, you can see here you have molecules moving both ways across the membrane, there's no different um things assisting them and they just are able to move. Now, facilitated diffusion is different because that's the assisted Movement of molecules. However, these molecules are still moving from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, they just can't get through the membrane without some kind of assistance. And so um one of the interesting things is if you remember the Michaela's minton equation that we talked about way back in Chapter three for enzymes. Um what you will notice is that Michaela's minton equation can actually be used to look at the kinetics of diffusion. Especially facilitated diffusion. So you may see these equations or things in your book and if you do and decide that you want to know how to calculate them, feel free to go back to those equations and review them. Um And so what this is assisted movement. So what is the assistance provided by provided by proteins? Two classes of them called channel proteins and carrier proteins channel proteins move molecules by providing a channel through which they pass, which makes sense. Carrier proteins move molecules by binding to the molecule and undergoing some type of confirmation all change which propels the molecule to the other side. So we're looking at the difference here we have a protein channel which you can see just allows for movement into the south. Whereas carrier proteins are different because they actually undergo a conformational change. So we have a molecule come in. There's a confirmation all change of the protein which propels the protein to inside the cell. So these are a little different. Now, transport proteins are further classified by how many molecules they can transport at once. So, you know report transports one molecule at a time sim poor transports to but it does so in the same direction, and an anti report does too, but in opposite directions. So the unit report is going to be the fastest method of facilitated diffusion, because it's really only doing one and it's much easier than binding to separate molecules. Um And so if we look here, we have our, you know, porters importer anti porter. So in the, you know, porter transport one molecule here molecule A. Across the membrane, the sim porter transports A and B and does so in the same direction, and the anti porter does A and B, but does so in opposite directions. So those are the three classes of transporters in facilitated diffusion. So now let's move on.

