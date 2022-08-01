Prokaryotic Translation

Okay in this video we're gonna be talking about pro carry optic translation. So translation and pro carry optics cells is different because in eukaryotic cells the ribosomes depends on having a five prime cap on the transcript. But pro carry oats don't have that. So they have to have a different way for the rift zone to find. So how does this is through the shined algoma sequence? And this is where the pro carry attic ribosomes bind. And so just the thing to know other than the Shine Delgado mo sequences that the pro carry optic ribosomes slightly smaller than the eukaryotic ribosomes. And antibiotics generally work by targeting pro carry on ribosomes. But while leaving the eukaryotic ribosomes alone. So if we're just going to look at a brief sequence here, here's an M. RNA sequence. Um and of a pro cario and here you have your shine down gamma sequence. Go on those sequence and the ribosomes comes in binds here and then can translate this RNA into protein in pro cryonics house. So like I said, this is going to be short but just a general overview of pro periodic translation. So let's move on

