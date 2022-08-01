Translation Overview

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about RNA translation. So first we're gonna go just a brief overview of translation. A lot of this is probably going to be familiar but I might be introducing a few new concepts before we get into really the nitty gritty details of how translation happens. So the first thing is translation is the process of changing an M. RNA transcript to a protein. And the main driver of this is the river zone. So it really drives translation. And we've talked about this before consists of two subunits small and large which is made up a combination of RNA and protein. And RNA actually makes up the majority of the river zone where we'll be around two thirds of the ribosome and is responsible for a lot of its enzymatic properties. So the river zone is affects sort of translation because it binds to T. R. N. S. In three different locations. Remember T. RNA sort of adapt between the R. N. A. And the river zone because they actually are the ones that carry the amino acids that form the protein. Now these three locations are called the A. P. E. Insight and they all have fancy little names here but generally just need to know ap or ap. And the A site is where the Trn A recognizes the code on the P site is where the amino acid is actually linked to the polyp peptide chain and the east side is the exit side. So it leaves it exits the ribosome now in order to initiate there's a special initiator tr nay that initiates translation. And this is bound to both the start code on. But also on the amino acid. A really special Athenian which acts as the initiator amino acid to start protein synthesis. So um in pro carry oats this is bound to this really special method meaning called informal method meaning but again we don't really focus a lot on pro carry oats but I do want to mention it here just because there are some differences. And this card on here is A G. So if we're to look at what this looks like me back out here title is overview of ribosomes sites and M. RNA translation. But you can see here that there is an A site A P site and there's also an east side of it a bit exiting here E. Really of exiting. And so what happens is you have your T. RNA bound to amino acids and it comes in and in the A side it recognizes the um nucleotides. In the P. Side it adds a amino acid to the polyp peptide chain and in the east side it exits. So that's kind of the overview of translation. Um Let's now turn the page

