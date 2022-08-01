Skip to main content
Cell Biology5. DNA to RNA to ProteinTranslation

Polyribosomes

Kylia Goodner
19
Hi in this video we're gonna talk about polly ribosomes. So what are poly ribosomes? They are just a bunch of ribosomes that accumulate on a single transcript so that multiple RNA copies can be translated at the same time. So it's really efficient. It saves time. And each rib zone where the next zone can begin when the preceding one has translated about 8 80 nucleotides. So if we're just going to look at what this looks like, we can see here that we have our M. RNA transcript, We have our little boxed ribosomes that look like this and about every 80 nucleotides a new one jumps on. So these little blue circles here Amino acids and you can see that you know further down the transcript there's more chains. But before this is finished more ribosomes keep jumping on and they form these poly ribosomes that can be translating the same transcript multiple times. Um And this saves a lot of time and it's really efficient. So I said this will be brief. It was this is polly river zone. So let's move on.
