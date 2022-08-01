Overview of Meiosis

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about mitosis. So um aosis I feel like a bunch of people get really confused on it understanding what the chromosomes are doing at the certain times and I'm hoping to be able to explain this but my aosis is the process of creating germ cells. These are the sex cells and these cells are used to reproduce. So to germ cells from two different organisms come together called fertilization. And that produces some offspring. Now this one involves so there's two steps. This one involves replicating the D. N. A. And then there are two cells containing a single set of chromosomes. So this is gonna be a Hap Lloyd set. And then my Asus two involves dividing those two cells into four cells with a single set of sister chroma tips. And these are also happy Lloyd. So you start with a deployed cell, you replicate that D. N. A. And you have two steps of mitosis both of which in with hap Lloyd cells. So um here's an example of what what this looks like. So here you start with a deployed cell because you have two copies of every chromosome. You have this blue copy and this red copy. So here's these two sets of chromosomes. You have two copies. So this is deployed, you undergo replication and that gets you this where you have two copies of every chromosome and you can see here the homologous chromosomes that you started with. Um And there's also you can see the colors are switching. There's a process called crossing over that happens here where the genetic information is switched. And we'll talk about that. Um so then you undergo mitosis one. And what happens is you get the two copies of the single homologous chromosomes. So these are half Lloyd and I'll explain why these are Floyd in clear terms in just a minute. And then you have my Asus two which just gets the sister chrome it'd and these are also hap Lloyd. So um biotic DNA duplication and the different divisions that happened results in a lot of different chromosome of forms. And this is where people get really confused. What's the difference between sister chroma tips and homologous chromosomes. And why is it happily, why is it deployed? So let me explain. Sister chroma tides are two copies. So one total pair of each chromosome. So if you start off with this chromosome and you copy it with your replication, these two are sister chroma tides. Now, if you start off with two homologous chromosomes like this, right? And then you replicate each one. Let me start black. These to our sister and these two are non sister and they're both prototypes. Right? These two are homologous chromosomes to begin with. So homologous chromosomes are the two copies of maternal and paternal of both sister chromatic. So here you have homologous chromosomes, Sister chroma tides and non sister chroma tides. Now you have certain terms that all these chromosome forms are called one of them is by violet. And this is when the you may also see this as ted trad actually, Which makes more sense. But essentially it's the same tech trout is when the four sister chromosomes stick together. By violent is when the two homologous chromosomes stick together. Um and so you can see that in my Asus because they're replicated, it ends up being the four sister chromosome. So you can use either term and these separate during mitosis one and um the term half Lloyd means having half the chromosomes of a deployed which has two copies of every chromosome. So let's go through this. So you start with a cell. These are homologous chromosomes. So these are homologous chromosomes. They have the same genes on them. They may have different leal's of those jeans but they have the same genes on them. Now. This is what you start off with. Now replication occurs and you get So here it's deployed, replication occurs and now you have two copies. It's still deployed because you have the same number of chromosomes. You still have a black and blue, you just now have multiple copies of it. So it's deployed these two, both the black, our sister chroma types, both the blue or sister chroma tips. But if you take one black and one blue those are non sister chroma tides. My Asus one happens and this creates a half Lloyd to hap Lloyd selves, one with both copies of the black chromosome and one with both copies of the blue chromosome. And this is why this is half Lloyd because you're still only you only have one chromosome, right? You started with both black and blue, but now you have just black and you can have you have two copies of it and you can have 40 copies of this black chromosome. But it's hap Lloyd because you're down a blue chromosome, you don't have that chromosome anymore. You can have 100 copies of the black but it still hap Lloyd because you only have the black and the same for this, You only have the blue chromosome, you've got two copies of it, you could have 40 billion copies of the blue chromosome, it would still be hap Lloyd because you only have the blue chromosome. Then my Asus two happens and these sister chroma tips get divided. So one gets one of the sister crocheted, so one cell gets one black and the other cell gets the other black and the same for the blue chromosomes here. These are hap Lloyd as well because they either contain the black or the blue. Not both if the cells contain both the black and blue, that's going to be a deployed cell. So this is why my after my Asus one, you have half Lloyd and after my Asus to you also have half Lloyd even though there's different technically chromosome numbers? You look at the type of chromosome is it black or blue and how many of those you have? So with that? Let's not move on.

