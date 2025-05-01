Skip to main content
1. Overview of Cell Biology
Chapter worksheet
Evolution of the Cell
Properties of the Cell
History of Cell Biology
Prokaryotic Cell Architecture
Eukaryotic Cell Architecture
Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes
Model Organisms
Viruses
Overview of Tissue Structures
2. Chemical Components of Cells
Chapter worksheet
Small Molecules
Chemical Bonds
Acids, Bases, and Buffers
Four Classes of Macromolecules
Properties of Macromolecules
3. Energy
Chapter worksheet
Energy Sources and Generation
Gibbs Free Energy and Equilibrium
Activated Carriers
Enzymes
Enzyme Kinetics
Enzyme Inhibitors
4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes
Chapter worksheet
DNA Discovery
Structure and Function of DNA
Helical Formations of DNA
DNA vs. RNA
Packaging of DNA
The Epigenetic Code
Evolution of the Genome
Genomic Comparison
Human Genetic Variation
Transposons and Viruses
5. DNA to RNA to Protein
Chapter worksheet
DNA Transcription
mRNA Processing
tRNA, rRNA and the Codon Code
Translation
mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures
RNA and the Origins of Life
6. Proteins
Chapter worksheet
Protein Basics
Protein Folding
Complex Protein Structures
Enzymes and Protein Binding
Protein Regulation
Protein Degradation
7. Gene Expression
Chapter worksheet
Basics of Gene Expression Control
Epigenetic Regulation of Gene Expression
Transcriptional Regulators
Action of Transcriptional Regulators
Post-Transcriptional Regulators
8. Membrane Structure
Chapter worksheet
The Lipid Bilayer
Membrane Proteins
9. Transport Across Membranes
Chapter worksheet
Principles of Transmembrane Transport
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis
Transporters
Ion Channels and Membrane Potential
Ion Channels and Neurons
10. Anerobic Respiration
Chapter worksheet
Breakdown and Utilization of Sugars and Fats
Glycolysis
Fermentation
Gluconeogenesis
11. Aerobic Respiration
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cellular Respiration
Mitochondria
Citric Acid Cycle
Electron Transport
ATP Synthesis Driven from Proton Gradients
12. Photosynthesis
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Photosynthesis
Chloroplast
Light Dependent Reactions
Light Independent Reactions
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Chapter worksheet
Membrane Enclosed Organelles
Protein Sorting
ER Processing and Transport
Golgi Processing and Transport
Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins
Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast
Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways
Endocytic Pathways
Exocytosis
Peroxisomes
Plant Vacuole
14. Cell Signaling
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cell Surface Receptors
Overview of Signaling Molecules
G Protein Coupled Receptors
Protein Kinase Receptors
Intracellular messnegers: Hormones and Nitric Oxide
Phosphoinositide Signaling Pathways
Integration of Multiple Signaling Pathways
Signaling in Plants
15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Chapter worksheet
Overview of the Cytoskeleton
Intermediate Filaments
Microtubules
Kinesins and Dyneins
Cilia and Flagella
Microtubules and Cell Division
Actin Filaments
Actin Based Movement
Muscle Contractions
16. Cell Division
Chapter worksheet
Overview of the Cell Cycle
Control of the Cell Cycle
G1 Phase
DNA Replication
DNA Repair and Recombination
Mitosis
Cytokinesis
Control of Cell Size
Control of Cell Death
17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction
Chapter worksheet
Basics of Meiotic Genetics
Mendel and the Laws of Inheritance
Meiosis
18. Cell Junctions and Tissues
Chapter worksheet
Cell-Cell Adhesion
Cell-Cell Junctions
Extracellular Matrix of Animal Cells
The Basal Lamina
Plant Tissue
19. Stem Cells
Chapter worksheet
Stem Cells
20. Cancer
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Cancer
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors
Carcinogens
Tumor Viruses
Metastasis and Cancer Spread
Cancer Treatment
21. The Immune System
Chapter worksheet
Overview of Host Defenses
The Innate Immune Response
B Cell Development
Antibody Structure and Diversity
T Cells
MHC and Antigen Presentation
Immune System Collaboration
22. Techniques in Cell Biology
Chapter worksheet
The Light Microscope
Electron Microscopy
The Use of Radioisotopes
Cell Culture
Isolation and Purification of Proteins
Studying Proteins
Nucleic Acid Hybridization
DNA Cloning
Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR
DNA Sequencing
DNA libraries
DNA Transfer into Cells
Tracking Protein Movement
RNA interference
Genetic Screens
Bioinformatics
All
Practice by Kylia
Multiple choice
Open question
Multiple Choice
In a typical eukaryotic cell, what is the primary purpose of mitochondria?
Multiple Choice
The electron transport chain in humans is located in which of the following parts of the cell?
Multiple Choice
In a plant cell, what is the primary function of mitochondria?
Multiple Choice
In eukaryotic cells, what is the primary function of mitochondria?
Multiple Choice
Which organelle is primarily responsible for producing ATP (energy) for the cell through cellular respiration?
Multiple Choice
What can we infer if we observe a large number of mitochondria in a cell?
Multiple Choice
Which human cell type typically contains the greatest number of mitochondria to meet its high energy demand?
Multiple Choice
In the human body, which cell type would typically contain the greatest number of mitochondria due to its high and continuous ATP demand?
Multiple Choice
Which organelle is primarily responsible for energy production (ATP synthesis) in eukaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
Which organelle is primarily responsible for producing ATP (cellular energy) through aerobic respiration in eukaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
Which type of cell would be expected to have the highest number of mitochondria per cell due to its high ATP demand?
Multiple Choice
In a multicellular organism, which type of cell would be expected to contain the highest number of mitochondria due to its high ATP demand?
Multiple Choice
In a typical mammalian sperm cell, where are the mitochondria primarily located?
Multiple Choice
Mitochondria possess all of the following features except:
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary function of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
