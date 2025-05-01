What can we infer if we observe a large number of mitochondria in a cell?
A
The cell is specialized for rapid cell division.
B
The cell has a high energy demand and requires more ATP.
C
The cell is likely to be non-functional or dying.
D
The cell is primarily involved in storing genetic information.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of mitochondria: Mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell, responsible for producing ATP through cellular respiration. Cells with high energy demands typically have more mitochondria to meet their energy requirements.
Analyze the options: Evaluate each option based on the function of mitochondria. For example, rapid cell division requires energy, but it is not the primary indicator of a large number of mitochondria. Similarly, storing genetic information is a function of the nucleus, not mitochondria.
Eliminate incorrect options: A cell being non-functional or dying would not require a large number of mitochondria, as energy production would not be a priority. Likewise, storing genetic information is unrelated to mitochondria.
Focus on the correct inference: A large number of mitochondria indicates that the cell has a high energy demand, as mitochondria are directly involved in ATP production to support energy-intensive processes.
Conclude: The correct inference is that the cell has a high energy demand and requires more ATP, which explains the presence of a large number of mitochondria.
Watch next
Master Mitochondria with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia