The electron transport chain in humans is located in which of the following parts of the cell?
A
Nuclear envelope
B
Golgi apparatus
C
Cytosol
D
Inner mitochondrial membrane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes and molecules that transfer electrons to generate a proton gradient, which is used to produce ATP during cellular respiration.
Recall the location of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration occurs in the mitochondria, specifically in the inner mitochondrial membrane, where the ETC is embedded.
Eliminate incorrect options: The nuclear envelope surrounds the nucleus and is not involved in ATP production. The Golgi apparatus is responsible for protein modification and sorting, not energy production. The cytosol is the fluid part of the cytoplasm where glycolysis occurs, but it does not house the ETC.
Identify the correct location: The inner mitochondrial membrane contains the protein complexes (Complex I-IV) and ATP synthase that are essential for the ETC and oxidative phosphorylation.
Conclude: The correct answer is the inner mitochondrial membrane, as it is the site where the electron transport chain operates to produce ATP.
Watch next
Master Mitochondria with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia