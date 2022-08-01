Evolution of RNA

So now let's talk about the evolution of the RNA world. So there were likely a three phases in the history of life. So the first one is actually going to be called the pre RNA world. And so um this world kind of had an RNA like molecule before RNA was actually created and it had the ability to catalyze reactions. Um so there was probably some kind of preliminary race like structure that was much simpler than RNA, but eventually over time it became and transitioned into RNA and probably or likely actually catalyzed the formation of the first RNA molecules. And they believe that this world may have even arisen before the first cell. So these are kind of just, you know, chemical reactions that are occurring before there were even cells present on earth, but eventually RNA became the dominant force. And so when the RNA world was really in full swing, chemical reactions likely occurred in compartments and that was in order to separate them because sometimes chemical reactions need to be separated from other molecules in order to occur. And so um during this time the first cell likely had this sort of small or very simple membrane by layer. And inside of it, the only thing inside of it likely was catalytic RNA that could do chemical reactions. So you have chemical reactions on the outside and the chemical reactions inside this membrane by layer. And you can barely consider this a cell, but it was, it has a membrane by layer and sort of things going on inside this is very early. And so because the RNA molecules existed inside the membrane by layer, it could evolve separately from the chemical reactions that are going on outside the environment. Um And that's really important and likely ledge the development of more complex cells. And so at this time RNA molecules would have to be able to self replicate themselves because they were separated from the environment. So the only way that they would be able to continue is to be able to replicate their own selves. But eventually this transition to D. N. A. Occurred and um today we know that D. N. A. Is more stable than RNA and it acts as a better sort of store of genetic information because it's more stable. But the problem is is of course deoxyribonucleic is more complicated to make than the Revo sugar found in RNA. But today we don't really care about that or doesn't really matter because we have all these complex proteins and stuff that can handle the formation of deoxyribonucleic and so eventually it became the permanent information storage molecule. So those are the kind of the three phases of this evolution process that began with the pre RNA world, led to the RNA world and then led to what we know now, which is what we're living in currently is the D. N. A world. So let's move on

