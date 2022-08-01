Okay so in this topic we're gonna talk about RNA and the origins of life. So uh this video is gonna focus mainly on the properties of RNA. That suggests that it potentially came before other things like DNA and protein. So the reason that we think are in a became before DNA and protein, it's because it has sort of unique properties that suggest it predated them. So what are these properties? All one? And then we talked about some of these before is that RNA can fold into complex three D. Structures. So we can't just have these linear strings of RNA in order to be able to form sort of the complex structures or chemical reactions that were needed for life to form. But RNA has the ability to form into three D structures suggesting that it could form these structures that have functions um that allow for life to form. And one of these functions is through uh sort of RNA is called Ribas seems which are these complex you know, three D. RNA molecules that actually have abilities to catalyze chemical reactions. Um And so when these structures form, I mean obviously today they're really complex. But you can imagine sort of in the origins of life early earth that these aren't a molecule. Three D. Structures were simple but they helped speed up small chemical reactions and um those reactions are super necessary for life and um that is one of the properties that allows us to think you know RNA was likely um formed before DNA because DNA doesn't have these properties. And then also another final property that we want to talk about is that the shape of RNA. So the shape of these three D. Structures actually can change when bound to small molecules or other RNA. S. So the fact that these three D. Structures aren't entirely rigid allows for RNA to respond to signals in the environment. Been through sort of confirmation all changes of its structure. And so um the fact that our naked fall into these structures can catalyze chemical reactions and can respond to its environment um sort of you know independent of life, suggests that these were the foundations that led to the creation or the formation of life on earth. So um just to get an idea so this is actually a rib design. Um so that is a RNA molecule that can catalyze chemical reactions and you can see that it's complex, it's three D. But it also has the ability to respond to different small molecules or something that come in and bind and then can change its structure. And so these are really important properties of RNA. That suggests that it predated DNA and protein. So let's move on

