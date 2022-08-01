Life Requirements

So if RNA is going to be, you know, we're gonna say, okay, RNA was the molecule that was responsible for the origination of life, it has to meet certain requirements. So the first requirement that it has to me is it has to be able to store information because things like heredity is like we have to be able to pass on genetic information to our offspring um in order to continue life. So RNA has to have the ability to do this. And so um today obviously it doesn't do this for the most part because um it's so complex today. But you can imagine in the sort of in the beginnings it did have the ability to do this because it forms these poly nucleotide chains that store information can be replicated. Um but also have the ability in certain rivers seems to guide its own formation and replication. And so DNA doesn't have these properties. And RNA does. Now the second requirement for life is that life requires the ability to speed up or otherwise known as catalyze chemical reactions. Certain reactions are necessary for life and these sort of life sustaining reactions really occur too slowly to have happened by chance. So RNA has the ability to catalyze and speed up these reactions. And so are in a has this ability. Um and so today we see this, we have rib designs or things like our RNA and ribosomes which are really responsible for speeding up chemical reactions. And um as our days were thought to be present before proteins we can see things like ribosomes as a remnant of evolution because RNA was likely driving that process and still drives it today. So if we kind of look at RNA as a storage molecule, we've seen these before, we have these, you know, the single stranded RNA molecule that has basis and the order of these bases determined um its structure, its function. Um and that's really important for being an origin of life molecule. So let's move on.

