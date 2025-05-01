Multiple Choice
During translation, the ribosome assembles at which specific site on the mRNA?
Which of the following is not true regarding translation?
Which ribosomal site of protein synthesis does the initiator tRNA bind to initiation translation?
Before translation initiation, which subunit of the ribosome is recruited to the mRNA first?
Elongation factors get the energy to elongate the polypeptide chain through which of the following processes?
Only one copy of a protein can be synthesized at one time.