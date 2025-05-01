- 1. Overview of Cell Biology(0)
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells(0)
- 3. Energy(0)
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes(0)
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein(0)
- 6. Proteins(0)
- 7. Gene Expression(0)
- 8. Membrane Structure(0)
- 9. Transport Across Membranes(0)
- 10. Anerobic Respiration(0)
- 11. Aerobic Respiration(0)
- 12. Photosynthesis(0)
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport(0)
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles(0)
- Protein Sorting(0)
- ER Processing and Transport(0)
- Golgi Processing and Transport(0)
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins(0)
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast(0)
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways(0)
- Endocytic Pathways(0)
- Exocytosis(0)
- Peroxisomes(0)
- Plant Vacuole(0)
- 14. Cell Signaling(0)
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement(0)
- 16. Cell Division(0)
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction(0)
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues(0)
- 19. Stem Cells(0)
- 20. Cancer(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology(0)
- The Light Microscope(0)
- Electron Microscopy(0)
- The Use of Radioisotopes(0)
- Cell Culture(0)
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins(0)
- Studying Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization(0)
- DNA Cloning(0)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR(0)
- DNA Sequencing(0)
- DNA libraries(0)
- DNA Transfer into Cells(0)
- Tracking Protein Movement(0)
- RNA interference(0)
- Genetic Screens(0)
- Bioinformatics(0)
Gluconeogenesis: Videos & Practice Problems
Gluconeogenesis Practice Problems
How many ATP and GTP molecules are required to synthesize one glucose molecule through gluconeogenesis?
Which steps in gluconeogenesis differ from glycolysis due to their exergonic nature?
In a scenario where fructose 2,6-bisphosphate levels are high, what is the expected effect on glycolysis and gluconeogenesis?
Which of the following is a product of fatty acid breakdown that contributes to ATP production?
Which factor is most critical in determining whether a cell undergoes glycolysis or gluconeogenesis?
Evaluate the efficiency of gluconeogenesis in terms of energy expenditure and ATP yield.
Evaluate the role of phosphofructokinase in maintaining energy balance within the cell.
What are the primary products of fat breakdown that contribute to energy production?
In a situation where glycogen stores are high, what is the advantage of converting glycogen directly into glucose-6-phosphate?
How do enzyme regulation and energy status influence the choice between glycolysis and gluconeogenesis?