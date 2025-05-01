Exercises 137–139 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve for x: a(x - 2) = b(2x + 3)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
Multiple Choice
Assuming denotes the common logarithm (base ), if , what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the common logarithm: if \(\log(x) = y\), then \(x = 10^y\) because the base of the common logarithm is 10.
Given the equation \(\log(x) = -0.123\), identify \(y = -0.123\) in the definition above.
Rewrite the equation in exponential form using the definition: \(x = 10^{-0.123}\).
Understand that this expression means \(x\) is 10 raised to the power of \(-0.123\), which is the inverse operation of taking the logarithm.
Note that the other options given either have the base and exponent reversed or incorrectly include a negative sign outside the exponentiation, which does not follow the logarithm-exponent relationship.
