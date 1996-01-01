Skip to main content
College Algebra
0. Review of Algebra
2h 33m
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions
20m
Exponents
24m
Polynomials Intro
14m
Multiplying Polynomials
15m
Factoring Polynomials
29m
Radical Expressions
12m
Simplifying Radical Expressions
27m
Rationalize Denominator
6m
Rational Exponents
4m
1. Equations & Inequalities
2h 1m
Worksheet
Linear Equations
17m
Rational Equations
11m
The Imaginary Unit
5m
Powers of i
9m
Complex Numbers
21m
Intro to Quadratic Equations
11m
The Square Root Property
8m
Completing the Square
6m
The Quadratic Formula
10m
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
4m
Linear Inequalities
15m
2. Graphs of Equations
1h 3m
Worksheet
Graphs and Coordinates
7m
Two-Variable Equations
14m
Lines
42m
3. Functions
1h 43m
Worksheet
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
21m
Common Functions
5m
Transformations
39m
Function Operations
18m
Function Composition
19m
4. Polynomial Functions
1h 14m
Worksheet
Quadratic Functions
35m
Understanding Polynomial Functions
18m
Graphing Polynomial Functions
20m
Dividing Polynomials
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
51m
Worksheet
Introduction to Rational Functions
6m
Asymptotes
17m
Graphing Rational Functions
27m
6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
1h 30m
Worksheet
Introduction to Exponential Functions
6m
Graphing Exponential Functions
20m
The Number e
4m
Introduction to Logarithms
15m
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
14m
Properties of Logarithms
13m
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
15m
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
2h 32m
Worksheet
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
44m
Introduction to Matrices
51m
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
32m
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
25m
8. Conic Sections
2h 33m
Worksheet
Introduction to Conic Sections
3m
Circles
26m
Ellipses: Standard Form
33m
Parabolas
36m
Hyperbolas at the Origin
40m
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
12m
9. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Coming soon
Worksheet
Sequences and Summation Notation
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences and Series
Mathematical Induction
The Binomial Theorem
Counting Principles, Permutations, and Combinations
Probability
3m
