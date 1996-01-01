Skip to main content
College Algebra
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Beta
Exam Prep
Explore
Bookmarks
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
Next video
College Algebra
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
Hide transcripts
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
05:10
Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System
Patrick
39
1
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Patrick
16
03:55
Graph a Line by Plotting Points - Example 2
patrickJMT
341
1
05:54
The Cartesian Coordinate System - The Basics!
patrickJMT
444
01:02
How to Plot a Point in the X-Y Plane
patrickJMT
418
05:22
Graphing Equations by Plotting Points - Example 1
patrickJMT
223
1
01:53
Finding Intercepts from the Graph of Functions
Cole's World of Mathematics
112
03:28
Finding x and y Intercepts from a Graph 1.5
mathlablady2
165
01:56
Identify the X and Y Intercepts on a Graph
Homer Colunga
430
06:52
Intercepts of Graphs and Where the Function is Positive and/or Negative
Math Capsules
406
08:24
Graphing Linear Functions by Finding X,Y Intercept
patrickJMT
242
03:09
X-Intercepts and Y-Intercepts of a Functions and Finding Them! Example 1
patrickJMT
383
02:07
Graphing a Linear Equation using Intercepts
patrickJMT
150
01:53
Finding Intercepts from the Graph of Functions
Cole's World of Mathematics
110
06:27
Find Intercepts, Domain and Range, Intervals Increasing, Decreasing or Constant
Math and Stats Help
297
1
01:35
Finding intercepts of a nonlinear function given its graph
Pine View Middle School Math
133
Showing 1 of 16 videos
Load more videos